Young Dancers Are the Stars of This Fun New Music Video From Animal Years
How do you capture the bond of friendship in a four-minute video? Through dance, of course. Indie rock band Animal Years did just that for their new music video "Friends," highlighting some super talented young dancers in this cool video.
Directed by the band's base player and choreographed by Amy Gardner (whose long list of credits includes everything from working with Madonna to "So You Think You Can Dance"), "Friends" features Bella Klassen, Alexis De Lucas, Emily Armstrong, Xavier Mack and Sam Browne. The whole video was impressively filmed in just one weekend, and opens with Klassen climbing out of her tree house before breaking into an energetic dance routine. As she makes her way through the woods, Klassen's solo turns into a trio, dancing in unison as they're joined by two more friends.
The choreography seems to perfectly match the meaning behind the song with its cheerfully frenzied movements, and the steps are all executed with sharpness and precision (something that's made even more impressive considering the dancers are dressed in layers and boots).
"Friends" will make you want to text all of your studio friends for a dance sesh, immediately.
Sometimes we find gems in the DM Archives that are simply too wonderful not to share—for instance, these images from the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo production of La Dame à la Licorne, conceived and designed by French artist Jean Cocteau and choreographed by Heinz Rosen.
On Monday, The New York Times broke a story about ballet that was quickly picked up by other national and international news outlets. Peter Martins, longtime ballet master in chief of New York City Ballet and head of the faculty of the School of American Ballet, has been accused of sexual harassment in an anonymous letter. The dance world may or may not have been surprised by this.
I certainly didn't feel surprise at the news. Writing this on the day that Time magazine has named "The Silence Breakers" of #MeToo "Person of the Year," this story seems of a piece with the many others we've watched in recent weeks with a mixture of horror, relief and vindication as men begin to face consequences for their disregard for the personhood of the women around them.
The past few months have brought to light countless accusations of sexual harassment and assault against men in positions of power across media, Hollywood and politics. Though there hasn't been much attention on the issue as it plays out in the dance world, unfortunately we know all to well that sexual harassment exists in our industry. We're looking into how it happens and what's being done to address it.
If you're a member of the dance community and have experienced sexual harassment, or know someone who has, please fill out our survey if you're comfortable sharing your story:
Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie has a thing for breaking boundaries. A trained ballet dancer, Asherie fell in love with hip hop in college and soon became one of the most talked-about b-girls on the scene. Today, she brings house and breaking to concert stages with her celebrated choreography, and continues to cross genres as a dancer in works by artists like Michelle Dorrance.
We caught up with her for our "Spotlight" series:
Soreness is a fact of life for dancers. But rather than relying on over-the-counter pills, try managing your pain by sprinkling some turmeric on your food instead. Multiple scientific studies have proven that curcumin, the active substance in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
How To Do It:
To help your body absorb turmeric's benefits, have a small amount (just one-fourth of a teaspoon) three times a day, along with a meal or snack that includes some fat and some fiber.
Inside the Center for Flamenco Arts, you can hear the rattle of castanets and the sounds of Spanish guitar as Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana works on their upcoming tour of Navidad Flamenca, a holiday show they perform every December in each of the five boroughs of New York City. Their outreach spreads from seniors to children with disabilities and working with young girls and women in empowerment workshops.
Summer intensive audition season is almost here. But how do college students decide which program they're aiming for? With the number of intensives available, it can be overwhelming to choose the one that will serve you best. We talked to outgoing Juilliard dance division artistic director Lawrence Rhodes about how he advises his students:
If you're a first-year or sophomore: "Do a program that is going to benefit you physically and technically, and keep you on track to get your body in the best possible shape. If you sense that you need more exposure to modern or ballet, choose a program that features it."
Yesterday The New York Times reported that New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet are jointly investigating sexual harassment claims involving Peter Martins. According to a statement from SAB, it "recently received an anonymous letter making general, nonspecific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the school."
Martins, who serves as NYCB's ballet master in chief and SAB's chairman of faculty and artistic director will not be teaching his weekly class at the school as the investigation continues. He currently maintains his positions at both organizations.
While sexual harassment allegations have recently been made against a growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters, politicians, news anchors and other men in positions of power, this is the first investigation this year of a major figure from the dance world.
Immediate reactions were varied, though emotionally charged. Here are a few of the many responses:
Some nights, you head home buzzing with energy. After last night's Dance Magazine Awards, we were dancing with it.
We had the privilege of honoring four legends of our field—Rennie Harris, Marika Molnar, Linda Celeste Sims and Diana Vishneva—in a ceremony that was filled with inspiration and beauty.