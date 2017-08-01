Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.

We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.

These are the categories we're looking for:

Best Viral Video

Most Moving Performance

Biggest Choreographic Breakthrough

Coolest Collaboration

Best Dance Documentary

Most Inventive New Work

Funniest Performance

Send your nominations to lwingenroth@dancemedia.com by August 21.