Nominations for our Readers' Choice Awards are underway, and you've been sending in tons of exciting ones.

As a reminder, we're compiling nominations in seven categories:

  • Best Viral Video
  • Most Moving Performance
  • Biggest Choreographic Breakthrough
  • Coolest Collaboration
  • Best Dance Documentary
  • Most Inventive New Work
  • Funniest Performance

We'll choose our favorites, then ask you to vote on what will make it into our December issue.

Here are some of our favs so far:

"Shape of You" by Kyle Hanagami for Best Viral Video


Sense of Human by Ronen Koresh, performed by Koresh Dance Company for Most Moving Performance


Restless Creature documentary featuring Wendy Whelan for Best Documentary


Her Door to the Sky by Jessica Lang, performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet for Most Inventive New Work


"Now More Than Ever," created for the Kennedy Center's Ballet Across America by Ezra Hurwitz and Marcelo Gomes for Best Viral Video


Lighting by Felice Lesser for Most Moving Performance


"Cry Me A River" by Andrew Winghart for Best Viral Video


Keep sending your nominations to lwingenroth@dancemedia.com through August 21.