Everything You Assumed About Stretching Might Be Wrong
We always figured that stretching made us more flexible by loosening up our muscles and joints. Some of us, ahem, might have even tried to fall asleep in our middle splits to get our stubbornly stiff inner thighs to let go.
But it turns out that might not actually be how stretching works.
A new review published in the Scandinavian Journal of Science & Medicine in Sports suggests that increased flexibility actually comes from your brain growing more used to the tension.
Former Scottish Ballet dancer Eve Mutso. Photo by Quinn Wharton
Researchers investigated two competing ideas about how stretching increases your range of motion:
The Mechanical Theory: Regular stretching physically alters the muscles, joints and tendons by lengthening them or making them less stiff.
The Sensory Theory: Regular stretching teaches your body to tolerate more of the tension that's caused by stretching.
After looking at the results of 26 studies lasting between three and eight weeks in which participants stretched a couple times a week, researchers found that participants were able to handle moving in a greater range of motion, but there were only small physical changes noticed in their muscles, joints and tendons. Which seems to support the sensory theory rather than the mechanical one.
Of course, it's possible that physical changes may simply take longer than the neuromuscular ones—we'd love to see a study that looks at what happens in the body after a year's worth of stretching. But it's fascinating to find out that at least part of what's going on every time you inch your nose closer to your knee is a change in your brain.
It's time! You submitted your nominations for the most memorable dance you saw this year. We narrowed down our favorites, and now it's up to you to decide what will make it into our December issue.
Voting will be open until September 25th. Only one submission per person will be counted.
Last week for "So You Think You Can Dance," Travis Wall choreographed a routine to Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit." It had beautiful dancers, liquid movement and subtle lighting. The concept no doubt had good intentions. But the execution was troublesome.
My complicated relationship with "So You Think You Can Dance" will never cease. I was in the second row when the "SYTYCD" Season 2 tour hit my city; I've taken class from Season 1 winner Nick Lazzarini; I saved Melanie and Marco's duets to my "Favorites" on YouTube.
The show creates opportunities for dancers and choreographers, yet consistently holds the artistic integrity of dance to such a low standard. The nature of this competitive dance show is quick-paced, where choreographers set several dances on performers in one week or less. The repercussions of this learn-dance-eliminate cycle are such that the process, research and discussion of the dance—namely the work in spotlight—are condensed into a week.
There may be six musicians playing right behind her, but in "Evolution of Tap Dance," a viral video from music group Postmodern Jukebox, tap dancer Sarah Reich is clearly the bandleader. Her transitions are seamless as she guides the band from a sultry, understated rendition of the bossa nova classic "Wave" to a hard-hitting tribute to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." It's the perfect role for a budding choreographer exploring how tap can become an integral part of popular music.
The 28-year-old not only wants to help earn tap more recognition as percussive music, but also use that music to get more people excited about tap as an art form. "I want to continue to bring tap into mass media with great respect and quality," she says, focusing on "reprogramming the minds of the general public on their perception of tap dance."
I've already had several dance jobs and apprenticed with a company. Now I've set up a series of auditions but can't shake the words of my old dance teacher. He told our entire class that, unlike him, we didn't have what it takes to be a professional. He also laughed at us and made humiliating comments about our bodies. We thought he was "mental" at the time, yet now it's messing with my head. What's wrong with me?
—Jason, Jersey City, NJ
When I'm dancing, I feel so alive, like every single part of me that makes me who I am is participating in moving my body.
When I was little, I wouldn't stop dancing if I could help it. One of my favorite things to do was to pretend to be Gene Kelly in the backyard on my parents' deck. As soon as a prairie sun shower came raining down I would drop everything and run out there to sing, laugh and listen to the echo of my tapping toes.
Broadway's top stars are coming together for the inaugural year of the Chita Rivera Awards on September 11. The host of the evening will be the fabulous Bebe Neuwirth, and Tommy Tune will receive a lifetime achievement award. Director Diane Paulus will be honored, and Robert Fairchild will perform.
In its previous incarnation as the Astaire Awards, the event has celebrated dozens of outstanding dancers and choreographers in Broadway musicals. Last year, because it was such a fertile season for musicals, the Awards honored three choreographers: Andy Blankenbuehler, Savion Glover and Sergio Trujillo. What will happen this year? (Being a member of the Awards committee, I'm sworn to secrecy.) Click here to see a complete list of nominees.
Behind the Wall is not your average dance film. It follows Katrin (Alexandra Turshen), a dancer who has very recently retired after an injury (she's still in a CAM walker), as she moves into an old apartment building in Brooklyn in an attempt to shut away her old life. Lying awake listening to the radiator rattle, she discovers worlds of movement just on the other side of her bedroom's crumbling plaster—scenes of delight and melancholy that dissolve with the light of day.
Filmmaker Bat-Sheva Guez has created a 16-minute film that is part magic and part ghost story, but also an ode to Brooklyn and a character study of a dancer coming to terms with a life that isn't quite what she planned. Check out the teaser below, and head to the film's official site to view it in its entirety.