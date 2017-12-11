Explore
This Mother/Daughter Duo Is Dancing In The Same Company—But Only For One Season
There's a surprising twist to Regina Willoughby's last season with Columbia City Ballet: It's also her 18-year-old daughter Melina's first season with the company. Regina, 40, will retire from the stage in March, just as her daughter starts her own career as a trainee. But for this one season, they're sharing the stage together.
Performing Side-By-Side In The Nutcracker
Left: Regina and Melina with another company member post-snow scene in 2003. Right: The pair post-snow scene in 2017 (in the same theater)
Deciding To Have Children Early On
Regina started her career at Ballet Austin when she was still a teenager. But she always knew she wanted to be a mom. "We had our first daughter, Sierra, when I was 19—we were kids with a kid," she says with a laugh. "When Sierra was about 10 months old, I realized, 'I can still dance!' " After auditioning for companies along the East Coast, she joined Columbia City Ballet in South Carolina.
After a couple years there, she and her husband decided to try for a second child so the kids would be close in age. "I thought, Okay, now I'm just going to be a mom," says Regina. But when Melina was 2 years old, CCB director William Starrett asked Regina to fill in for someone in the corps for just one performance. "Before I knew it, I was back full swing," Regina says. "Honestly I never would have seen my path going this way. The fact I've been able to have such a wonderful career and be a mom is really unsurpassed. It's something I wouldn't take back for anything."
Regina Willoughby. Photo by Ashley Concannon
Passing Down Dance
Melina admits that growing up with her mom as her teacher presented its fair share of challenges. "I didn't want to listen to her!" she confesses. But by the time she got to high school, she'd fallen in love with the discipline of ballet and had decided to try to make her own career out of it
Her sister Sierra, on the other hand, tried a couple ballet classes, but it wasn't for her. Instead, she's currently going to school for mechanical engineering. ("Maybe she'll make more money," jokes Regina.)
Melina Willoughby. Photo by Ashley Concannon
Dancing In The Same Company
Regina was a little apprehensive at first about having her daughter join CCB. "I thought, How am I going to not 'mom' her to death in the workplace?" she says. "I wanted to let her be a professional and do her own thing and be responsible for herself." But it turned out to be less difficult than she feared. The company has embraced Melina and she's found her own place within it. "We're very close," adds Regina, "so it's cool to have her there every day. I can go stand next to her in rehearsal and chat about ballet or regular life stuff."
Melina points out the unlikelihood of there being many other dancers in their situation. She says, "It's really cool to be living out something so rare."
On Saturday, New York City Ballet announced who will be leading the company while ballet master in chief Peter Martins is on a self-requested leave of absence amidst an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
Simone Messmer was 19 the first time she used cocaine. She was at another company's gala when someone pulled out a bag of the white powder. There, at the coat check counter, party guests took turns snorting the drug. "I was hesitant, but at the time I was willing to try anything once," she says. "Everyone around me was getting hyped up. But for me, it made me feel grounded."
She would later learn that her reaction—feeling grounded instead of hyped—probably had to do with undiagnosed ADHD. The sensation kept Messmer, then a corps member at American Ballet Theatre, returning to the drug multiple times a week for a year. And it nearly jeopardized her career.
"So what do you do?"
This is the first question many of us ask when we're getting to know a new person—but it's one I've come to dread. When I tell people that I'm a dancer, occasionally I am met with enthusiasm and interest. But more often, I'm met with confusion, condescension or even hostility. "Oh, that's fun. I wish I could do something fun like that," a new acquaintance once said to me. She then proceeded to tell me about how difficult her job was and how hard she was working, making it clear that in her mind "fun" meant "easy." And if I had a dollar for every time a simple getting-to-know-you conversation has turned into a debate in which I've had to defend my career choice, maybe I could quit one of my other jobs.
(Update: Peter Martins will be taking a leave of absence from the company as more accusations surface. Read more here.)
Yesterday The New York Times reported that New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet are jointly investigating sexual harassment claims involving Peter Martins. According to a statement from SAB, it "recently received an anonymous letter making general, nonspecific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the school."
Martins, who serves as NYCB's ballet master in chief and SAB's chairman of faculty and artistic director will not be teaching his weekly class at the school as the investigation continues. He currently maintains his positions at both organizations.
While sexual harassment allegations have recently been made against a growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters, politicians, news anchors and other men in positions of power, this is the first investigation this year of a major figure from the dance world.
Immediate reactions were varied, though emotionally charged. Here are a few of the many responses:
According to several reports from New Zealand–based news outlets over the past week, the Royal New Zealand Ballet is facing significant internal upheaval just a few months after Patricia Barker took over as artistic director.
Last night, the New York City Ballet board of directors approved ballet master in chief Peter Martins' request for a temporary leave of absence amidst an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment.
The investigation came to light on Monday, when the New York Times reported that NYCB and the School of American Ballet had hired a law firm to investigate their leader after receiving an anonymous letter detailing instances of harassment.
While it's appalling that any male leader would use his power to humiliate women, the accusations against Peter Martins opens up a wonderful, rosy possibility. In an email conversation about Martins stepping down temporarily, a friend of mine wrote, "They won't hire a man in this climate."
I suddenly found myself getting giddy with the thought that a woman might lead New York City Ballet. I pictured a former NYCB principal coming in and calming the dancers down, respecting them, inspiring them, treating them like adults, listening to them and encouraging communication between all factions of the company.
A newcomer to Batsheva's main company, 23-year-old Amalia Smith is quickly learning how to keep her body safe and supple during Ohad Naharin's rigorous rehearsals and world tours. Fatigue has become both a hurdle and a teacher.
"Decadance is pretty much a marathon, and the new piece Venezuela is such crazy cardio I nearly had an asthma attack!" says Smith. Fortunately, the new discoveries she's made through Gaga have helped her handle its intense demands.
How do you capture the bond of friendship in a four-minute video? Through dance, of course. Indie rock band Animal Years did just that for their new music video "Friends," highlighting some super talented young dancers in this cool video.
Sometimes we find gems in the DM Archives that are simply too wonderful not to share—for instance, these images from the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo production of La Dame à la Licorne, conceived and designed by French artist Jean Cocteau and choreographed by Heinz Rosen.