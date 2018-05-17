- The Latest
Capezio Brings Dance Royalty To Vegas For a Grand Celebration
Las Vegas, home to an immense number and assorted genres of dancers, is a transient city that struggles to find community. Our first professional sports team—NHL Vegas Golden Knights—which debuted just days after the October 1 shooting, is giving Vegas hometown heroes to rally around and a palpable excitement throughout the valley.
That same camaraderie was evident Monday night as the dance community gathered—directors, choreographers, performers and educators—from New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to celebrate some of their own at the Capezio Dance Awards. Ballerinas, tap and hip hop dancers, contemporary and ballroom mixed and mingled at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts—known as the "heart of the arts" here—just at the edge of the glitz and glamour of the Vegas strip.
Honoree Steve "Mr. Wiggles" Clemente brought a Who's Who of hip hop to perform in Ghettomade. Photo by Richard Termine
The large scale, star-studded production, hosted by So You think You Can Dance's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, was conceived and directed by Ann Marie DeAngelo, a former Joffrey Ballet dancer, herself a recent Vegas transplant.
The event—the second production in the history of the awards—commemorated Capezio's 130 years of shoemaking and honored a diverse array of dancers, choreographers and contributors to the field. The gathering set out to do "what art is supposed to do: create community," DeAngelo said. The show benefitted The Actors Fund (which encompasses Career Transitions for Dancers and The Dancers Resource) and Future Dance (the education and outreach program of Nevada Ballet Theatre).
Alissa Dale and Steven Goforth of Nevada Ballet Theatre performed Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A dance) Pas De Deux. Photo by Richard Termine
The Capezio Foundation's Dance Award, established in 1952, this year honored Michelle Dorrance, David Parsons, Wendy Whelan and Steve "Mr. Wiggles" Clemente. Debbie Allen was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by tap wunderkind Savion Glover, for her 30-plus years as a dancer, director, choreographer, educator and producer.
The show opened with an uplifting contemporary piece by Mandy Moore, using students from three top Vegas dance studios: The Rock Center for Dance, Bunker Dance Center and the Dance Zone. Moore set the tone for the night filling the stage with youthful energy and, as Allen noted later in her remarks, "power" and "options."
A short film outlining the history of the family-owned Capezio brand segued into a live narrative that took us through the evening. The Cobblers Rap and subsequent Interludes, choreographed by DeAngelo, recreated the love story of Salvatore Capezio and his ballerina wife, Angelina Passone.
Three of the awardees performed, perfectly showcasing their various talents for an adoring audience: Michelle Dorrance and her tap company of eight made delicious music with their feet in The Twelve/Eight, Mr. Wiggles and crew (a lineup of Who's Who in hip hop) popped and locked in Ghettomade and Wendy Whelan and Brian Brooks performed Brooks' First Fall. The audience audibly gasped with Whelan's first trusting fall backwards onto a prone Brooks.
Wendy Whelan and Brian Brooks perform. Photo by Richard Termine
Las Vegas artists included Alissa Dale and Steven Goforth of Nevada Ballet Theatre who performed Christopher Wheeldon's Carousel (A dance) Pas De Deux with a balance of abandon, romance and youthful vitality. Former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre dancer Bernard H. Gaddis' Contemporary West Dance Theatre performed his athletic male duet Drastic Measures. Closing the evening, aerialist Sara Romanowsky performed on silks as cobbler and ballerina walked off into the sunset.
Las Vegas is undeniably a city of entertainment. As Capezio has a presence in all 50 states, it stands to reason that this celebration—and more like it—may shift West to lift up our larger, inclusive, dance family. And, hey—it's Vegas baby!
Since the trailer dropped for the new Freddie Mercury biopic, everyone's buzzing about the upcoming movie (starring Rami Malek, no less). We're excited too, but, admittedly, a little distracted: Recently, we were reminded of two magical moments that the Queen frontman shared with the ballet world:
Dancers are physical communicators. It is both our profession and our passion. But what happens when the music stops and there is a break in rehearsals?
Our communication doesn't end when the choreography is completed. The truth is, the way you act at rest can make or break your career. Ballet masters, choreographers and artistic directors see meaning in all forms of body language, not just those that happen while the music is playing.
When 59-second clips of "This is America" began to take over my Insta feed last week, I didn't know how to feel. Graphic images from the music video showed the execution of a man with a guitar and the mass shooting of a church choir.
What truly struck me was physical and facial animation of Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino, as well as the gaggle of children shadowing his movement. Many saw the dance as a distraction from the mayhem in the background.
Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!
We all know that the general population's knowledge of ballet is sometimes...a bit skewed. (See: people touching their fingertips to the top of their head, and Kendall Jenner hopping around at the barre.)
Would your average Joe know how to do ballet's most basic step: a plié? Or, more to the point, even know what it is?
SELF decided to find out.
New York City Center just announced programming for the 2018-19 season, and we're frantically marking our calendars for all the must-see dance. This year is the venue's 75th anniversary, and they're pulling out all the stops—from the reliable fan favorite Fall for Dance to the most epic Balanchine celebration and more:
One of the only paid contemporary dance companies in Palestine, Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre faces logistical challenges that most American companies could never imagine. Nearly 30 to 40 percent of YSDT programming is cancelled—sometimes on performance days—due to artist visa denials, local violence, or because the company is participating in solidarity strikes with their communities.
But when the show does go on, it is all worth it. "The dancers have a space where they can focus, perform an act of solidarity…it is a safe haven for them," says associate artistic director Zoe Rabinowitz.
A new production of Swan Lake is no small undertaking—especially at The Royal Ballet, where the last one, staged by Sir Anthony Dowell, lasted 30 years. When it came to replacing it, director Kevin O'Hare opted for a British choreographer who grew up with Dowell's version: Liam Scarlett, a former first artist with and current artist in residence at The Royal Ballet, took up the challenge in tandem with designer John Macfarlane.
As a teacher, Ashley Tuttle is known for her lightning-fast petit allégro combinations. But her students might be surprised to learn that speed did not come naturally to her. "When I joined American Ballet Theatre at 16, I was an adagio dancer," says Tuttle. "I had to learn to be fast."
Many dancers immediately become tense when they think about moving faster, causing their bodies to stiffen and their shoulders to creep up. As counterintuitive as it may feel, you will find more success in doing the opposite. "To go faster, we have to go deeper and breathe more expansively," says contemporary teacher and choreographer Kristin Sudeikis. Even if speed doesn't come naturally, you can become a faster mover by working on your physical and mental agility.