We're Gifting Readers 500 Tickets to Cats

Calling all Cats fans! If you live near Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Nashville or Greenville, we'd love to treat you to a sneak peak of the Cats feature film. In anticipation of the movie's December 20 nationwide premiere, these five cities are hosting advance screenings on Tuesday, December 17, at 7 pm. We'll get you in—for free!

Based on the Broadway hit, the Cats movie is brimming with major dance talent: Royal Ballet principal—and Dance Magazine's December 2019 cover star—Francesca Hayward plays Victoria the White Cat. You'll also spot former New York City Ballet principal Robbie Fairchild, Royal Ballet principal Steven McRae and hip-hop duo Les Twins. Choreography is courtesy Andy Blankenbeuhler, who also worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

Heavy hitters from the worlds of Hollywood, TV and music complete the cast, including James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.

If this sounds like the purrfect night out, just complete one of the forms below to RSVP. Dance Magazine is offering 50 pairs of tickets to each screening location, and they're available on a first come, first served basis, until 5 pm on December 16. Confirmation emails with the free passes will be sent to those who sign up within 24 hours of the screening.

Common dancer protocol applies: Arrive early—seating is not guaranteed.

Atlanta, Georgia (Landmark's Midtown Art Cinema)

Charlotte, North Carolina (Regal Phillips Place)

Raleigh, North Carolina (AMC Classic Blueridge)

Nashville, Tennessee (Regal Hollywood 27)

Greenville, South Carolina (Regal Hollywood & RPX)

