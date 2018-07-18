Career Advice Jul. 18, 2018 12:08PM EST
How Much Can You Make In Dance? Here Are More Than 200 Actual Salaries
What was your 2017 income? Photo by Fabian Blank/Unsplash
Dance Magazine asked readers the question you're never supposed to ask: How much money do you make?
More than two hundred readers filled out our online survey about how much they earned through their work in the dance field in 2017. Here is a selection of the user-submitted entries, which have been edited for clarity, consistency and to help ensure anonymity.
For more findings from the survey—including everything from benefits to other sources of income to the pay gap between genders—be sure to check out our July issue.
|Job Title
|2017 Income from Dance
|Weeks of Work
|Part- Or Full-Time
|Organization
|Location
|Years of Experience
|Stage manager
|$8,000
|6
|Full-time
|Non union dance tour
|New York, NY/tour
|7
|Freelance dancer/choreographer
|$13,000
|32
|A mix
|Multiple project-based dance companies. For choreography: one residency supported by a foundation
|Brooklyn, NY
|6
|Administrative manager
|$54,000
|42
|Full-time
|A private university's dance program
|Massachusetts
|10
|Dancer
|$10,000
|25
|Part-time
|Small companies
|Philadelphia, PA
|2
|Freelance dancer/choreographer
|$19,000
|40
|A mix
|several small modern companies; teach at a dance studio
|Philadelphia, PA
|4
|Dance teacher
|$420
|12
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Pennsylvania
|3
|Dancer, graphic designer
|$15,000
|30
|A mix
|Small modern dance company, other project-based events. Graphic design for a major dance company
|San Francisco, CA
|5
|Senior dancer
|$31,000
|48
|Full-time
|Modern dance company
|Rochester, NY
|10
|Dancer
|$6,396
|42
|Part-time
|Dance company
|Chicago, IL
|3
|Dancer, dance teacher, choreographer
|$28,000
|48
|A mix
|Contemporary dance company, dance studios
|Chicago, IL
|10
|Studio owner and choreographer
|$325,000
|50
|Full-time
|Private dance studio and summer stock theater
|New Orleans, LA
|20
|Professional ballet dancer, ballet teacher, Pilates instructor
|$28,000
|44
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Ohio
|11
|Coryphee
|$21,350
|35
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|New York, NY
|10
|Admin manager/dancer/choreographer
|$10,000
|50
|A mix
|Small modern dance company
|Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY
|5
|Choreographer, director, fellow
|$8,000
|36
|Part-time
|Public university
|Arizona
|10
|Dance instructor/arts integration
|$7,000
|22
|Part-time
|Educational oureach for local theater
|Vermont
|10
|Dancer
|$10,432
|30
|A mix
|Three project-based dance companies
|New York , NY
|0.5
|Dance instructor
|$35-40,000
|45
|Part-time
|Studio, community centers
|Chicago, IL
|10
|Freelance artist
|$8,200
|45
|Part-time
|Dance company & two studios
|Chicago, IL
|9
|Corps de ballet
|$30,000
|36
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Philadelphia , PA
|5
|Dance teacher
|$30,210
|36
|Full-time
|Public high school
|South Carolina
|4
|Dancer
|$23,000
|30
|Part-time
|Opera House
|New York, NY
|18
|Studio owner/artistic director
|$30,000
|52
|Full-time
|Dance Studio
|Richmond, VA
|10
|Teacher/choreographer
|$800
|30
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|New Jersey
|15
|Second company member
|$8,000
|32
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Philadelphia, PA
|2
|Dancer
|$32,000
|35
|A mix
|Dance theater company
|New York, NY
|8
|Programs manager
|$3,200
|16
|Part-time
|Small modern dance company
|New York, NY
|3
|Ballet teacher
|$8,375
|36
|Part-time
|Privately-owned company
|Maryland
|36
|Dancer/choreographer
|$3,500
|15
|A mix
|Independent choreographers
|Chicago, IL
|17
|Dance educator
|$30,000
|50
|A mix
|Community college, private college, studio, competitions, outreach program, nonprofits
|Bay Area, CA
|22
|Administrative assistant
|$40,000
|56
|Full-time
|University
|New York, NY
|2
|Administrative coordinator
|$40,000
|50
|Full-time
|Public University
|Richmond, VA
|11
|Ballet teacher
|$15,895
|47
|Part-time
|Dance/performing arts studio
|Fresno, CA
|19
|Company dancer
|$8,000
|32
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Rhode Island
|6
|Instructor
|$27,000
|42
|Full-time
|Ballet academy
|Minnesota
|11
|Theater dancer
|$68,000
|42
|Full-time
|Musical theater
|New York, NY
|26
|Dancer
|$8,000
|48
|Part-time
|Burlesque troupe & bellydance/bollywood troupe
|Los Angeles, CA
|20
|Dancer
|$10,000
|26
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|Virginia
|12
|Dance teacher
|$19,000
|32
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|St. Louis, MO
|12
|Freelance dancer
|$2,500
|40
|A mix
|Not for profit dance companies
|Washington, DC
|6
|Dancer/actor/teacher
|$42,000
|40
|Part-time
|National tour, Broadway Dance Lab, various performances
|New York
|5
|Dancer
|$60,000
|46
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|New York, NY
|20
|Artistic director; instructor
|$15,000
|48
|A mix
|Children's performing arts group, private ballet and barre classes
|Illinois
|14
|Arts administrator
|$20,000
|34
|Part-time
|Residency Center
|Florida
|6
|Freelance dancer & social media editor
|$1,038
|6
|Part-time
|Ballet company & dance studio
|New York, NY
|1
|Dance instructor
|$24,000
|45
|Part-time
|Private studio
|Berkeley, CA
|20
|Freelance dancer/teacher
|$2,000
|48
|Part-time
|Multiple small dance companies
|New York, NY
|6
|Dance teacher
|$26,000
|31
|Part-time
|Dance company and affiliated school, plus public university
|Charlottesville, VA
|22
|Company member
|$3,300
|15
|Part-time
|Project-based LLC
|New York, NY
|4
|Adjunct dance professor
|$28,000
|46
|Part-time
|Public and private universities
|Peoria IL
|21
|Dance instructor
|$52,000
|44
|Full-time
|Public school dance teacher and the owner of a small studio
|Virginia
|19
|Freelance dancer
|$200
|10
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|New York, NY
|3
|Dancer
|$4,000
|40
|Part-time
|Modern dance company
|New York, NY
|7
|Dance instructor/studio assistant director
|$25,000
|40
|Full-time
|Dance Studio
|Iowa
|15
|Dancer
|$35,000
|42
|Full-time
|Modern dance company
|Chicago, IL
|5
|Dancer
|$14,500
|27
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Saint Louis, MO
|13
|Dancer
|$7,000
|45
|Part-time
|modern company
|Jersey City, NJ
|16
|Dancer
|$25384.64
|52
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Columbia, Missouri
|9
|Freelance performer/operations supervisor
|$5,000
|20
|Part-time
|Dance school
|New York, NY
|6
|Visiting assistant professor
|$56,100
|52
|Full-time
|Higher education
|Pennsylvania
|5
|Ballet dancer and academy teacher
|$5,200
|16
|Full-time
|Ballet company and school
|Huntsville, AL
|1
|Teacher/dancer
|$10,000
|32
|Full-time
|Ballet company, modern company, own company
|Cleveland, OH
|7
|Company dancer
|$4,350
|30
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Rochester, NY
|1.5
|Dancer
|$2,100
|45
|A mix
|Ballet companies
|New York , NY
|5
|Dance instructor/professional dancer/choreographer
|$14,000
|52
|Part-time
|Professional company and two dance studios
|St. Louis, MO
|3
|Dance educator
|$9,000
|40
|Part-time
|Dance studios
|Gulf Shores, AL
|16
|Danice teacher
|$20,000
|50
|A mix
|Dance studio
|Seattle, WA
|6
|High school dance teacher
|$27,000
|47
|A mix
|Charter school
|Springville, UT
|6
|Performer/company member
|$20,000
|50
|Part-time
|Immersive theater company
|Brooklyn, NY
|5
|Ballet company dancer
|$13,000
|36
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Northern California
|7
|Dancer
|$27,000
|40
|Full-time
|Cruise line
|New York, NY
|5
|Dancer
|$14,000
|35
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Sacramento, CA
|4
|Ballet dancer
|$22,500
|300
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Sacramento, CA
|10
|Company member
|$7,000
|20
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|California
|8
|Intern
|$0
|14
|Part-time
|Modern company, ballet compeition
|Bethlehem, PA
|3
|Teacher
|$50,000
|50
|Part-time
|Ballet company and freelance
|Seattle, WA
|20
|Teacher/choreographer
|$10,000
|42
|A mix
|Dance studio and high school
|Alta Loma, California
|30
|Company dancer
|$18,000
|34-36
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|California
|12
|Teacher/entertainer
|$40,000
|40
|A mix
|Entertainment company, mobile dance school
|Bay area, CA
|10
|Dancer
|$20,500
|46
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|Freelance dancer and choreographer
|$8,000
|40
|A mix
|Modern dance company, ballet company, independent choreographers
|New York, NY
|5
|Studio owner
|$18,000
|48
|A mix
|Dance studio
|Pennsylvania
|8
|Apprentice
|$7,875
|31
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Sacramento, CA
|3
|Senior apprentice and instructor
|$6,000
|30
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Chicago suburbs
|2
|Dancer
|$38,000
|48
|Full-time
|Modern dance company
|Philadelphia, PA
|12
|Education senior manager/art admin
|$29,000
|52
|Full-time
|Dance studio
|New York, NY
|3
|Dancer
|$7,370
|30
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Omaha, NE
|5
|Dance educator
|$36,000
|52
|Part-time
|A children's museum
|Bettendorf, IA
|12
|Apprentice
|$7,344
|16
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Florida
|2
|Dancer
|$54,000
|36
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Tennessee
|18
|Artistic director
|$30,000
|40
|Full-time
|Training school
|Saint Augustine, FL
|12
|Freelance dancer
|$20,100
|30
|A mix
|One union company; three freelance jobs
|Atlanta, GA
|4
|Company dancer and academy teacher
|$18,000
|34
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|Central Virginia
|2
|Apprentice
|$0
|30
|Part-time
|Contemporary ballet company
|Washington, DC
|1
|Dancer
|$13,000
|>40
|A mix
|Concert contemporary dance companies, dance theater company, freelance commercial work
|Los Angeles, CA
|3
|Marketing & programs manager
|$40,000
|52
|Full-time
|Service organization
|Chicago, IL
|6
|Company dancer
|$500
|20
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|St Louis, MO
|4
|Artist manager/program manager
|$43,000
|52
|A mix
|A 501c3 supporting the choreographic career of the founding artist, including a community rental dance studio
|New York, NY
|6
|Development coordinator
|$32,000
|52
|Full-time
|Dance organization with a professional company, arts education outreach, studio classes
|Milwaukee, WI
|3
|Company member/teaching artist
|$20,000
|47
|Part-time
|Contemporary rep company, local dance studios
|Chicago, IL
|2
|Choreographer/teacher
|$9,000
|48
|A mix
|Dance studios, high school drama department
|Ventura, CA
|5
|Dancer
|$4,000
|25
|Part-time
|Freelance
|New York, NY
|3
|Dance Instructor
|$30,000
|52
|A mix
|Private studios
|Allentown, PA
|15
|Dancer
|$650
|46
|Part-time
|Modern dance company
|Chicago, IL
|7
|Dance teacher
|$70,000
|40
|Full-time
|Public high school
|Sacramento, CA
|5
|Female artist
|$3,200
|39
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Peoria, IL
|2
|Dance teacher
|$40,000
|50
|Full-time
|Dance studio
|Portland, ME
|12
|Performer/administrator/teaching artist
|$30,000
|48
|Part-time
|Dance company, private studio, dance education nonprofit
|Chicago, IL
|12
|Youth instructor and company artistic director
|$10,000
|40
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Skokie, IL
|11
|Dancer
|$1,225
|14
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|Alabama
|1
|Teacher
|$4,457
|46
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Colorado Springs, CO
|10
|Studio owner
|$40,000
|40
|A mix
|Dance studio
|Grandview, WA
|15
|Dance chair
|$80,000
|38
|Full-time
|Public arts magnet school
|Connecticut
|26
|Artistic director/choreographer
|$17,000
|52
|A mix
|Cultural education performing company
|Bay area, CA
|50
|Dance instructor
|$23,200
|50
|A mix
|Dance studio
|West Virginia
|0
|Dancer
|$14,000
|35
|A mix
|Modern dance company
|New York, NY
|6
|Dance instructor
|$1,768
|16
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Richmond, VA
|3
|Dance teacher
|$124,000
|36
|Full-time
|Public high school
|Bay area, CA
|30
|Dance teacher
|$14,000
|40
|Full-time
|Private studio teacher
|Nashville, TN
|5
|Artistic director
|$4,500
|40
|Part-time
|Ballet company
|Pennsylvania
|10
|Corps de ballet
|$28,378.44
|34
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Denver, CO
|6
|Development manager
|$50,000
|52
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|San Francisco, CA
|4
|Company member
|$13,500
|38
|Full-time
|Modern dance comapny
|New York, NY
|2
|Dance instructor
|$4,000
|43
|Part-time
|Ballet school, competition schools
|Colorado
|3
|Apprentice
|$100
|16
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Alabama
|2
|Ballet teacher
|$15,000
|45
|Part-time
|Dance studios
|Missouri
|4
|Teaching artist/choreographer
|$38,548
|52
|A mix
|Arts high school; private dance studio; private clients; dance companies; non-profit organizations
|Washington, DC
|22
|Studio company member
|$12,000
|40
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Washington, DC
|0.5
|Dance teacher/choreographer
|$12,000
|45
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Rhode Island
|7
|Studio owner
|$80,000
|52
|Full-time
|Dance studio
|New York
|14
|Freelance dancer
|$2,200
|24
|Part-time
|Dance studio; performance companies
|Philadelphia, PA
|0.75
|Pilates instructor
|$10,000
|40
|Part-time
|Home studio, ballet studio
|New Jersey
|7
|Faculty
|$35,000
|45
|A mix
|Dance studios
|Massachusetts
|15
|Dance educator
|$49,000
|30
|Full-time
|Public school system
|North Carolina
|11
|Dance program supervisor
|$64,000
|52
|Full-time
|Parks and recreation dance school
|Lake Forest, IL
|18
|Dancer
|$300
|32
|A mix
|Contemporary ballet company
|Portland, OR
|2
|Ballet teacher
|$25,000
|45
|Part-time
|Ballet school
|North Carolina
|26
|Dancer/dance-maker
|$1,370
|7
|Part-time
|Dance studio; project-based work
|New Orleans, LA
|6
|Artist in resident for the state of SC
|$45,000
|40
|A mix
|State arts commission; private teaching
|Columbia, SC
|35
|Dance teacher
|$12,000
|37
|Part-time
|Dnce studio
|New Hampshire
|8
|Company artist
|$15,000
|20
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Lexington, KY
|10
|Assistant artistic director/ballet instructor/choreographer
|$14,300
|48
|A mix
|Ballet school
|Columbus, IN
|4
|Dancer/ballet teacher
|$35,000
|45
|A mix
|Ballet company; local ballet school
|Phoenix, AZ
|5
|Adjunct instructor of dance
|$10,000
|36
|Part-time
|Private liberal arts college
|Midwest
|10
|Assistant professor
|$45,000
|36
|Full-time
|State university
|Louisiana
|6
|Ballet teacher
|$37,000
|40
|Part-time
|Private studios
|Baltimore, MD
|12
|Choreographer/solo performer
|$1,000
|52
|Part-time
|Freelance
|Chicago, IL
|4
|Dance teacher
|$60,000
|45
|Full-time
|Public high school
|East Los Angeles, CA
|20
|Company dancer
|$1,200
|40
|Full-time
|Modern dance company
|Minneapolis, MN
|3
|Public school dance teacher
|$45,000
|37
|Full-time
|Public school system
|Cary, NC
|12
|Program assistant/work exchange coordinator/dance instructor
|$4,190
|50
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Oakland, CA
|13
|Teacher
|$50,000
|38
|Full-time
|High school
|Gilbert, AZ
|4
|Resident choreographer
|$25,000
|40
|A mix
|Ballet studio
|Holland, MI
|6
|Dance educator
|$62,000
|52
|Full-time
|Public high school
|New Jersey
|6
|Executive director
|$32,000
|27
|Full-time
|Afro-contemporary dance company
|Chicago, IL
|1
|Teacher
|$18,000
|49
|Full-time
|Dance studio
|Cleveland, OH
|15
|Program manager
|$36,000
|52
|Full-time
|Non-profit dance education organization
|Northern Virginia
|5
|Dance coordinator
|$7,634
|28
|Part-time
|Fine arts association
|Northeast Ohio
|4
|Company dancer
|$5,000
|18
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Kentucky
|4
|Education manager
|$35,500
|52
|Full-time
|Dance center & performing arts organization
|Minneapolis, MN
|4
|Dancer
|$5,000
|40
|Part-time
|Dance company
|New York, NY
|5
|Teacher
|$8,000
|40
|Part-time
|Private studio
|Pittsburgh, PA
|13
|Membership services manager; independent choreographer
|$6,000
|48
|Part-time
|Dance service organization
|Portland, OR
|5
|Principal dancer/educational program coordinator
|$48,000
|30-40
|A mix
|Spanish dance company
|Chicago, IL
|10
|Dancer and teacher
|$31,000
|46
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Utah
|10
|Assistant director & office manager
|$20,899.50
|48
|A mix
|Dance company & dance studio
|Rochester, MI
|7
|Freelance dancer
|$4,000
|34
|Part-time
|Dance companies
|Philadelphia, PA
|12
|Adjunct professor & dance/yoga teacher
|$44,500
|32
|A mix
|Private university & private high school
|Rhode Island
|30
|Dance educator
|$24,767
|52
|Part-time
|Ballet school
|Maple Valley, WA
|8
|Dance instructor
|$22,000
|47
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Seattle, WA
|2
|Adjunct professor
|$15,000
|30
|Part-time
|University
|New York, NY
|27
|Dance teacher
|$40,000
|52
|Part-time
|Studios and private schools
|Seattle, WA
|15
|Dance teacher
|$52,800
|44
|A mix
|Private college
|New York, NY
|14
|Dancer
|$4,000
|10
|A mix
|Modern dance company
|New York, NY
|15
|Teacher/studio owner
|$24,000
|52
|A mix
|Dance studio
|Denver, CO
|35
|Associate professor of dance, department chair
|$80,000
|52
|Full-time
|Private university
|St. Louis, MO
|28
|Dance educator/coach
|$27,800
|52
|A mix
|Dance studio; private university; dance festival
|Brighton, MI
|15
|Ballet instructor
|$12,000
|56
|A mix
|Dance studios
|New York, NY
|40
|Assistant professor of dance
|$50,000
|52
|Full-time
|Public university
|South Carolina
|18
|Education director
|$2,000
|45
|Part-time
|Modern dance company
|Ohio
|14
|Educator
|$46,000
|40
|Full-time
|County school system; local non-profits
|Raleigh/Durham, NC
|10
|Full time faculty
|$35,000
|47
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Utah
|17
|Principal dancer
|$45,000
|48
|Full-time
|Ballet company and ballet academy
|Virginia
|12
|Dance teacher
|$68,000
|40
|Full-time
|High school district
|California
|5
|Ballet dancer
|$22,000
|44
|A mix
|Ballet company
|Providence, RI
|12
|Ballet instructor
|$39,500
|52
|Full-time
|School affiliated with professional company
|Texas
|20
|Ballet teacher and freelance ballet dancer
|$32,000
|42
|A mix
|Ballet schools & ballet companies
|Rhode Island & Massachusetts
|20
|Dance performance artist
|$500
|16
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Montana
|8
|Dance teacher
|$41,000
|45
|A mix
|Public high school
|Utah
|20
|Assistant professor of dance
|$53,000
|43
|Full-time
|Private university
|Pennsylvania
|10
|Dance faculty
|$25,000
|44
|Part-time
|Performing arts school
|Naperville, IL
|6
|Dancer
|$16,000
|30
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Birmingham, AL
|5
|Dance teacher
|$8,000
|42
|Part-time
|Dance studio
|Michigan
|7
|Dance instructor
|$60,000
|52
|Full-time
|Dance education and performance venue
|Washington, DC
|14
|Academy director
|$65,000
|52
|Full-time
|Ballet company and academy
|Ohio
|32
|Dance program director
|$50,000
|45
|A mix
|Private day/boarding school and local dance studio
|Massachusetts
|10
|Apprentice
|$0
|40
|A mix
|Ballet company
|California
|7
|Freelance
|$2,000
|13
|A mix
|Dance companies & schools
|New York, NY
|3
|Dance faculty
|$25,000
|44
|Part-time
|Performing arts school
|Naperville, IL
|6
|Dancer/dance teacher
|$20,000
|45
|A mix
|Dance studios and dance company
|Atlanta, GA
|1
|Performing apprentice
|$3,000
|16
|Part-time
|Contemporary jazz dance company; community arts programs
|Chicago, IL
|2
|Dance instuctor
|$4,500
|32
|Part-time
|Youth performance ensemble
|Washington, DC
|10
|Dance instructor
|$3,000
|35
|Part-time
|Dance studios
|New Orleans suburbs
|3
|Company artist
|$18,000
|32
|Full-time
|Ballet company; contemporary dance company
|Boise, ID & Seattle, WA
|6
|Dancer
|$933
|6
|Full-time
|Modern dance company
|New York, NY
|7
|Corps de ballet
|$25,000
|30
|Full-time
|Ballet company
|Portland, OR
|1
