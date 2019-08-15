The Songs Your Favorite Dance Artists Can't Stop Listening To
The most-played song on your Spotify says a lot about you. Maybe it's that guilty pleasure track you dance to while you're in the kitchen, or the one you have to listen to before going onstage.
We talked to 10 of our favorite pros about the song that's racked up the most plays on their phones—whether it's one they teach to, cross-train to, or just a song that helps them escape.
Miami City Ballet's Nathalia Arja: "Finesse" by Bruno Mars
Daniel Azoulay, Courtesy Miami City Ballet
"I really like his songs and I love the way he moves. I'm always dancing to any of his songs—it puts me in such a great mood!"
Martha Graham Dance Company's PeiJu Chien-Pott: Stravinsky's Rite of Spring
An Rong Xu
"Stravinsky's Rite of Spring is a great way to start my day and pump up my spirit! Martha Graham's Rite of Spring is one of my favorite ballets to dance."
The Washington Ballet's Ashley Murphy: "Broken But I'm Healed" by Byron Cage
Theo Kossenas, Courtesy The Washington Ballet
Pacific Northwest Ballet's Leta Biasucci: Mariah Carey's "Shake It Off"
Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB
"Mariah Carey is a favorite in the soloist women's dressing room."
B-girl and Choreographer Ephrat Asherie: "A Flower is A Lovesome Thing" by Ehud Asherie
Robert Altman, Courtesy Asherie
"The most-played song at the moment is actually my brother Ehud's music. He's a pianist and we worked together on a piece called Odeon."
Pennsylvania Ballet's Sterling Baca: "Ride Out" by Schoolboy Q
Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet
"I listen to music while at the gym, so it's usually hip-hop, rap or reggaeton."
Tap Dancer Caleb Teicher: "Sweet Pea" by Amos Lee
Jayme Thornton
"267 plays. It's a song I use while teaching (dance teachers know how that goes...)."
Boston Ballet's Joy Womack: "Fingertips" by One Republic, "Romantic" by Stanaj
Kyoungjin Kim, courtesy Universal Ballet
"And of course whatever I'm currently rehearsing. Music is my drug of choice. It's my secret weapon and my horse blinders."
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Jamar Roberts: "See You Again" (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler The Creator
Paul Kolnik, courtesy Ailey
"Music is a must for the daily subway ride to and from Brooklyn."
Dutch National Ballet's Michaele DePrince: "I Was Here" by Beyoncé
Michel Schnater
