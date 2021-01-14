Debbie Allen and Dick Van Dyke to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Madeline Schrock
Jan 14, 2021

In May, Debbie Allen will enter in an exclusive group of American dance luminaries, joining bold-faced names like Carmen de Lavallade, Bill T. Jones, Twyla Tharp, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ginger Rogers, Alvin Ailey and Gene Kelly as a Kennedy Center Honoree.

The annual awards, recognizing those who've made outstanding cultural contributions via the performing arts, postponed its December 2020 celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kennedy Center Honors are now moving forward with plans for an adjusted series of virtual tributes the week of May 17. The possibility of small, in-person events, to be held across the Kennedy Center's campus, will be evaluated as safety protocols evolve.

Along with Allen, the 43rd group of awardees includes singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke.

Allen, who also took home a 2020 Dance Magazine Award, is perhaps most well-known for her portrayal of dance teacher Lydia Grant on TV's "Fame." Her decades-long career spans stage and screen as a performer, choreographer, director and producer. Today, she continues to inspire and nurture young artists through her Los Angeles–based Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

Though he's chiefly recognized for his comedic acting, Van Dyke, now 95, is also remembered for his iconic dance roles, such as Albert Peterson in the Broadway and film versions of Bye Bye Birdie, and as lovable chimney sweep Bert in Disney's 1964 hit Mary Poppins. On TV, in his popular "Dick Van Dyke Show," he often sang and danced opposite co-star Mary Tyler Moore.

Details about the May virtual programming to celebrate these honorees will be announced at a later date on the Kennedy Center's website.

debbie allen dick van dyke kennedy center honors

Courtesy DM Archives

#TBT: Antoinette Sibley on the "Magic" Behind Her Epoch-Defining Partnership With Anthony Dowell

When Dame Antoinette Sibley graduated into The Royal Ballet in 1956, she was the first English dancer to have come up through both White Lodge and the Upper School. This quiet accomplishment presaged Sibley's becoming arguably the quintessential English ballerina of her generation.

In a studio, Antoinette Sibley, wearing a t-shirt and long skirt over standard ballet practice clothes, piques to arabesque en pointe with her back to the camera, Mikhail Baryshnikov balancing her at the waist.

Sibley danced opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov in The Turning Point.

Courtesy DM Archives

Sir Frederick Ashton created the role of Titania in The Dream on her in 1964, casting her opposite Sir Anthony Dowell and thereby launching an epoch-defining partnership. "My feelings about dancing, and about dancing with Anthony, are difficult to put into words," Sibley told us in the April 1970 issue of Dance Magazine. "To me, a great deal in life is magical, and one accepts the magic, while knowing that, really, one has not earned it, perhaps does not deserve it. I work hard; I have the dancer's discipline; but I'm afraid I've never been terribly ambitious for myself. But working with Anthony has clarified and strengthened dance for me. I dance in a different state of mind now than I danced when I was beginning in the company. I know all this but it is impossible to explain how and why. When we dance, Anthony and I, we feel rather special together."

In the course of her long career (she retired temporarily from 1981–83 and fully in 1988), Sibley originated numerous roles, including the title role in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Manon, and danced opposite Mikhail Baryshnikov in The Turning Point. She continues to guest coach for The Royal Ballet.

antoinette sibley anthony dowell the royal ballet dance history
dance history
January 2021