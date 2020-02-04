Here's Everything We Know About the "Hamilton" Movie

Hamilfans, don't throw away your shot: You, too, can be in the room where it happens—namely, your local movie theater—come October 15, 2021.
A little more than six years after Hamilton opened on Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda's trailblazing musical will make its way to cinemas, as announced yesterday. #Hamilfilm isn't a Hollywood adaptation of the show, a là In the Heights, which will salsa onto the big screen in June. Instead, it's a recording of the Broadway stage production with its original cast, filmed in June 2016. (Actually, the finished product is a composite of two performances—a Sunday mat and a Tuesday evening—intercut with close-ups shot between those shows.)
Why have the show's producers been sitting on that footage for nearly five years, you might ask? Primarily, according to the New York Times, to avoid doing damage to the multiple stage productions of Hamilton that are very much ongoing.
The news is especially welcome because pretty much the only negative thing about this phenomenal show is its extremely limited ticket availability—and the high prices of the tickets that are available. #Hamilfilm means that fans who've so far been locked out can now experience the show for the less than the cost of a dance class.
By the way, this blessed event doesn't preclude the possibility of a Hamilton feature film. Fingers, toes and corset laces crossed…