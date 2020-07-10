Houston Ballet's "Dancing With Myself" Captures How We All Feel Right Now

Madeline Schrock
Jul 10, 2020

What are dancers to do when they're still stuck at home in isolation? After all, there's only so much time you can spend taking barre, tackling your reading list (or Netflix queue) or ticking items off your to-do list. Even wistfully looking out the window has lost its appeal after a few months.

That's when you need a dance party—even it's for a party of one.

With its latest digital release, Houston Ballet tapped into our stir-crazy desperation and turned it into a celebration for 61 dancers shaking it in everything from PJs to formal gowns. Rehearsed entirely on Zoom and with choreography by artistic director Stanton Welch, "Dancing With Myself," set to the Billy Idol classic, is the #IFeelSeen moment dancers need right about now.

