Which Broadway Shows Are Performing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
As you're prepping your Thanksgiving meal, why not throw in a dash of dance?
This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is stuffed (pun intended) with performances from four stellar Broadway shows, the Radio City Rockettes and students from three New York City dance institutions.
Tune in to NBC November 28 from 9 am to noon (in all time zones), or catch the rebroadcast at 2 pm (also in all time zones). Here's what's in store:
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Ephraim Sykes in Ain't Too Proud
Matthew Murphy, Courtesy DKC/O&M
Catch Sergio Trujillo's Tony-winning choreography, and the especially phenomenally smooth moves of Ephraim Sykes as Temptations frontman David Ruffin.
Beetlejuice
Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice
Matthew Murphy, Courtesy Polk & Co.
Set aside tradition and dive into the deathly fantastical world of Beetlejuice, brought to life by Connor Gallagher's choreography.
Hadestown
The cast of Hadestown, featuring Amber GrayHelen Maybanks, Courtesy DKC/O&M
Head into the Underground with the cast of Hadestown, which took home eight Tonys this year. David Neumann's dances bring an understated, contemporary flair to this poignant retelling of Orpheus and Eurydice.
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Adrienne Warren and the cast of Tina
Manuel Harlan, Courtesy Polk & Co.
The parade floats will be rolling. And Tina Turner, played by the fiery Adrienne Warren, will be "rollin' on the river," with moves courtesy Anthony Van Laast.
Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes
Courtesy MSG
A parade staple, the Rockettes will add to the holiday cheer with their signature kickline.
Plus, appearances from the next generation of dancers
The celebration wouldn't be complete without some tiny dancers. Keep an eye out for kids from Jacques d'Amboise's National Dance Institute in the opening number, joining characters from the Muppets and "Sesame Street." Later on, students from The Ailey School will perform "Rocka My Soul" from Ailey's Revelations, and Manhattan Youth Ballet dancers will join Lea Michele of "Glee" fame.
Back in 2011 when Joe Lanteri first approached Katie Langan, chair of Marymount Manhattan College's dance department, about getting involved with New York City Dance Alliance, she was skeptical about the convention/competition world.
"But I was pleasantly surprised by the enormity of talent that was there," she says. "His goal was to start scholarship opportunities, and I said okay, I'm in."
Today, it's fair to say that Lanteri has far surpassed his goal of creating scholarship opportunities. But NYCDA has done so much more, bridging the gap between the convention world and the professional world by forging a wealth of partnerships with dance institutions from Marymount to The Ailey School to Complexions Contemporary Ballet and many more. There's a reason these companies and schools—some of whom otherwise may not see themselves as aligned with the convention/competition world—keep deepening their relationships with NYCDA.
Now, college scholarships are just one of many ways NYCDA has gone beyond the typical weekend-long convention experience and created life-changing opportunities for students. We rounded up some of the most notable ones:
Last week, Variety reported that Sergei Polunin would reunite with the team behind Dancer for another documentary. "Where 'Dancer' looked at his whole life, family and influences," director Steven Cantor said, " 'Satori' will focus more squarely on his creative process as performer and, for the first time ever, choreographer." The title references a poorly received evening of work by the same name first presented by Polunin in 2017. (It recently toured to Moscow and St. Petersburg.)
I cannot be the only person wondering why we should care.
"The show must go on" may be a platitude we use to get through everything from costume malfunctions to stormy moods. But when it came to overcoming a literal hurricane, Houston Ballet was buoyed by this mantra to go from devastated to dancing in a matter of weeks—with the help of Harlequin Floors, Houston Ballet's longstanding partner who sprang into action to build new floors in record time.
The holiday season is coming our way, and with it good cheer, a giving spirit and, of course, The Nutcracker. Our favorite photography duo, Dancers & Dogs, has found a way to garner that energy for a good cause: pet adoption.