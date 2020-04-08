Making Ice Cream Sundaes with American Ballet Theatre Soloist Skylar Brandt

We asked American Ballet Theatre soloist Skylar Brandt to share a recipe she's been making while sheltering in place during the pandemic. She invited us inside (digitally) to watch her make an epic ice cream sundae.
Latest Posts
Mar 17, 2020
Studio Bleu students Jaxon Keller, Samantha Halker and Alia Wiggins. Photos by Chris Stark
How Turning Boards and Practice Mats Can Revolutionize Your Dance Training
When it comes to equipment, dancers don't need much—just shoes and whatever can fit in their dance bag. But between rehearsals in the studio and performances on stage, one major piece of equipment often goes overlooked—the floor.
Dancers too often find themselves warming up on the concrete or carpet backstage, or wanting to practice in a location without a proper floor. For years, Harlequin Floors has offered a solution to this problem with its innovative turning board, offering a portable and personal floor that can be flipped between marley and wood. Now, they've revolutionized portability again with their practice mat, offering dancers the option to roll up their own personal floor and sling it over their shoulders like a yoga mat.
We spoke with experts from every corner of the dance industry to see how Harlequin's products have become their everyday essentials:
GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
View this post on Instagram
"If the world was a bunch of people sitting in a room, and you raise your hand, then you better have something interesting to say," says our February cover star @rajafeatherkelly. "I want to raise my hand." 📷: Jayme Thornton (@jaymethornton)
A post shared by dancemagazine (@dancemagazine) on