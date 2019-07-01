Powered by RebelMouse
Day in the Life
Kelsey Grills
Jul. 01, 2019 12:13PM EST

Go "Behind the Curtain" with Michael Novak

Michael Novak and Heather McGinley

After joining the Paul Taylor Dance Company in 2010, Michael Novak quickly became a critic's favorite for his quiet power onstage. But no one was more surprised than Novak when Taylor tapped him to be his successor last year, three months before the legendary choreographer died. Dance Magazine recently caught up with Novak during the company's appearances at the Orchestra of St. Luke's Bach Festival.

