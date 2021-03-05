Understanding the music begins with counting, says Antonio Carmena.

Paul Kolnik, courtesy Carmena

Want To Be a More Musical Dancer? Develop a Versatile Relationship to the Score

Rachel Caldwell
Mar 05, 2021

When we think of musicality, we often imagine fleet-footed dancers who can cleverly play with a score's rhythm.

While that's one way to be musical, the versatile dancer needs other tools in their toolbox: The ability to dance slowly is just as valuable as dancing quickly, and while some choreographers look for a strong emotive connection to the music, others want dancers to ignore the score altogether.

Becoming a truly musical dancer requires developing a multifaceted relationship to music.

Start With Strength Training

Being able to move slowly with grace takes strength and control, so begin your musical training with physical training.

"You need a strong core," says Peter Marshall, physical therapist at American Ballet Theatre. "That's important for all movement, but especially the controlled movements of adagio." Pilates mat exercises, yoga and balance training on BOSU balls or balance boards are all great for developing core strength. Marshall also suggests practicing développés to the front and side, aiming to hold your leg at the top for 3 to 5 seconds and then descending very slowly.

To train your body to be able to move quickly, focus on conditioning exercises that activate your fast-twitch muscle fibers—the type of muscular activation needed for the quick, powerful attack of petit allégro. Marshall recommends developing strong calves and ankles and suggests quick jumps on a Pilates jump board, lateral box jumps or dot drills (in which you jump rapidly on five floor spots) for building agility. Maintain correct form as you increase speed.

Play With Dynamics

Slowness doesn't have to be boring. "I often see students doing the correct steps in an exercise, but all done at the same level, so it looks bland and very monotone," says former New York City Ballet soloist Antonio Carmena, who teaches ballet at Barnard College. "I'll ask the students sometimes, 'What do you want the audience to gasp for?' "

In fact, having a longer duration to execute slower movements can give dancers the opportunity to play with breathfulness, tension and timing. Experiment with different ways of anticipating or drawing out certain movements while still remaining within the correct counts.

Slowly Build Speed

Micah Sallid, a tap teacher in the San Francisco Bay Area, recommends starting slowly with clean, precise movements and then building up speed. "Day 1, I start with a basic four-count—just understanding how to count that and staying on tempo," says Sallid. "We drill just tapping your feet to that four-count." Once students are comfortable with that, she builds on it in both speed and complexity, adding accents and different kinds of syncopation.

Micah Sallid, a young Black woman, dances on a tap board on a dark stage. She wears jeans, an orange sweatshirt and black tap shoes.

Micah Sallid

Jen Philips Photography, courtesy Sallid

Mix Up Your Playlist

Having a versatile relationship to music is about more than just tempo. Embodying the melodies, harmonies, textures, accents and even silences in the music—through choices like your facial expressions and the quality of your movement—can enhance your performance.

Start by spending time listening to a variety of music. "Especially swing and jazz," says Sallid. "Listen to Bach. Listen to Kendrick Lamar. Listen to My Chemical Romance." Home in on the rhythms, harmonies and melodies. Notice the rises and falls in dynamics and the accents.

Practice Visualization

During your rehearsal process, try listening to the score and imagining yourself performing the movement a few times a day. You may find yourself more in tune with the music's subtle cues when it comes time for a run-through. Or, develop your own imagery to help you connect with a score: One picture Carmena likes is getting on top of a wave as you turn. "If you get on top of the music, you're riding the turn," he says.

Move Against the Music

Being able to dance in contrast to the music is just as valuable a skill as synchronicity. You may find yourself dancing choreography that was created to music that isn't meant to affect your movement, or that is intended to be juxtaposed with the movement. A full-bodied explosion during a quiet note, or a minuscule twitch of an arm during a cacophonous climax, can evoke tension, emotion, anticipation or a dramatic shift.

Being able to hold your ground in your bodily quality despite hearing something starkly different in the accompaniment takes a firm understanding of the music. Start with the beat. "Counting is the only method for me," says Carmena. "Musicians are always counting the music. As a dancer, you have to do the same." Familiarize yourself with different musical landmarks—rhythm, melody, harmony—and gauge how the music makes you feel when you hear it. Is it lively? Does it seem to drag on ploddingly?

Once you understand the character of the music, practice moving against it. If you hear a steady downbeat, focus on the spaces in between the pulses, shifting between smooth and sharp motion. Alternatively, if a piece is atonal or non-melodic, try maintaining a steady pulse in your steps.

Ask the choreographer for specific descriptive words for the quality of movement they're aiming for. Adjectives like "fluid," "robotic," "jittery" or "limp" can give you a physical focal point regardless of what you're hearing in the score. If you find the music distracting, try a run-through in silence or with a different piece of music that evokes a similar quality as the choreography.

Teachers: For tips on developing musicality in your students, visit dance-teacher.com.

technique and artistry

Latest Posts

Courtesy Harlequin
Badge
Harlequin Floors

What Does It Take to Make a Safe Outdoor Stage for Dance?

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and with it comes a light at the end of a hibernation tunnel for many dance organizations: a chance to perform again. While social distancing and mask-wearing remain essential to gathering safely, the great outdoors has become an often-preferred performance venue.

But, of course, nature likes to throw its curveballs. What does it take to successfully pull off an alfresco show?

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Dwight Rhodens "Ave Maria," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Keeping dancers safe outside requires the same intentional flooring as you have in the studio—but it also needs to be hearty enough to withstand the weather. With so many factors to consider, two ballet companies consulted with Harlequin Floors to find the perfect floor for their unique circumstances.

Last fall, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre invested in a mobile stage that allowed the dancers to perform live for socially distanced audiences. "But we didn't have an outdoor resilient floor, so we quickly realized that if we had any rain, we were going to be in big trouble—it would have rotted," says artistic director Susan Jaffe.

The company purchased the lightweight, waterproof Harlequin's AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and the heavy-duty Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl, which is manufactured with BioCote® Antimicrobial Protection to help with the prevention of bacteria and mold. After an indoor test run while filming Nutcracker ("It felt exactly like our regular floor," says Jaffe), the company will debut the new setup this May in Pittsburgh's Schenley Park during a two-week series of performances shared with other local arts organizations.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Open Air Series last fall. The company plans to roll out their new Harlequin AeroDeck® sprung floor panels and Harlequin Cascade™ vinyl floor for more outdoor performances this spring.

Harris Ferris, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

In addition to the possibility of rain, a range of temperatures also has to be taken into account. When the State Ballet of Rhode Island received a grant from the state to upgrade its 15-year-old stage, executive director Ana Fox chose the Harlequin Cascade vinyl floor in the lighter gray color "so that it would be cooler if it's reflecting sunlight during daytime performances," she says.

However, for the civic ballet company's first performance on its new 24-by-48–foot stage on November 22, heat was less of a concern than the Northeastern cold. Fortunately, Fox says the surface never got icy or too stiff. "It felt warm to the feel," she says. "You could see the dancers didn't hesitate to run or step into arabesque." (The Harlequin Cascade floor is known for providing a good grip.)

"To have a safe floor for dancers not to worry about shin splints or something of that nature, that's everything," she says. "The dancers have to feel secure."

State Ballet of Rhode Island first rolled out their new Harlequin Cascade™ flooring for an outdoor performance last November.

Courtesy of Harlequin

Of course, the elements need to be considered even when dancers aren't actively performing. Although Harlequin's AeroDeck is waterproof, both PBT and SBRI have tarps to cover their stages to keep any water out. SBRI also does damp mopping before performances to get pollen off the surface. Additionally, the company is building a shed to safely store the floor long-term when it's not in use. "Of course, it's heavy, but laying down the floor and putting it away was not an issue at all," says Fox, adding that both were easy to accomplish with a crew of four people.

Since the Harlequin Cascade surface is versatile enough to support a wide range of dance styles—and even opera and theater sets—both PBT and SBRI are partnering with other local arts organizations to put their outdoor stages to use as much as possible. Because audiences are hungry for art right now.

"In September, I made our outdoor performance shorter so we wouldn't have to worry about intermission or bathrooms, but when it was over, they just sat there," says Jaffe, with a laugh. "People were so grateful and so happy to see us perform. We just got an overwhelming response of love and gratitude."

Marisa Grywalski and Alejandro Diaz in Susan Jaffes "Carmina Terra," part of PBT's Open Air Series last fall.

Kelly Perkovich, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

outdoor dance outdoor performance harlequin pittsburgh ballet theatre state ballet of rhode island harlequin floors
harlequin floors
February 2021