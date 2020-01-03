Congrats to "OME," Winner of Our December Video of the Month Contest

In "OME," dancer and choreographer Camila Arroyo explores how her two places of origin—New York City and Mexico City—inform her identity as an immigrant artist.
"I don't see this love story," Greenwalt says. "I see—there isn't consent." To her, Siegfried seems predatory, Odette seems far too apologetic, and the Odette/Odile duality reinforces toxic tropes about women who are either dangerously sexy or not sexy enough.
"Not to mention he's been presented with every human woman in the land, and he goes for a bird," she says with a laugh. "Like, you're never enough."
Greenwalt decided to make her own version of Swan Lake for the company she co-directs, Coriolis Dance. Working on her piece, Danses des Cygnes, she initially felt daunted taking on one of the most famous works in the ballet canon. But in the age of #MeToo, with women asking for their stories to be heard and sexual assault a major topic of discussion, she also saw an opportunity to bring the age-old work into a very contemporary conversation.
In her version, Odette is a human woman who chooses to become a swan, drawn to the sense of community among the birds, and Siegfried is a swan who violates her. "I felt like, Here's my chance to take a story I find deeply problematic, and a vocabulary that's really familiar to audiences, to be able to retell my own story," she says. "My ballet is a commentary on what I experience in seeing Swan Lake, more than trying to replicate what I think it is."