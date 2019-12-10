These Are the Dance Moments Our Readers Loved the Most This Year

We asked for your nominations, compiled your suggestions and let you vote on your favorite dance moments of 2019. Here's what you chose:
Best Dance in a Movie
Nominees:
Winner: The White Crow
Best Dance on TV
Nominees:
Winner: "Fosse/Verdon"
Best Dance Documentary
Nominees:
Winner: Nureyev
Most Inventive New Work
Nominees:
Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish and choreographed by John Heginbotham
William Forsythe's Playlist (EP) for Boston Ballet
Caleb Teicher and Conrad Tao's More Forever
Pam Tanowitz's Time is forever dividing itself toward innumerable futures
Sheena Annalise's Chromatic Skies for Arch Contemporary Ballet
Winner: Playlist (EP)
Best Solo Performance
Nominees:
American Ballet Theatre's Sarah Lane in Manon
Ashley Blair Fitzgerald in The Cher Show
Royal Danish Ballet's Jon Axel Fransson in The Kermesse in Bruges
Mariana Valencia in Futurity
New York City Ballet's Taylor Stanley in Apollo
Winner: Taylor Stanley in Apollo
Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB
Best Music Video
Nominees:
Normani's "Motivation," choreographed by Sean Bankhead
Mumford & Sons' "Woman," choreographed by Kristin Sudeikis
Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep," choreographed by Parris Goebel