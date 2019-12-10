Clockwise from top left: Courtesy FX; TAS Rights Management, Courtesy Premium PR; Erin Baiano, Courtesy New York City Ballet; Larry Horrocks, Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics; Angela Sterling, Courtesy Boston Ballet; Courtesy Spotlight Cinema Networks

These Are the Dance Moments Our Readers Loved the Most This Year

Dance Magazine
Dec 10, 2019

We asked for your nominations, compiled your suggestions and let you vote on your favorite dance moments of 2019. Here's what you chose:

Best Dance in a Movie

Nominees:

The White Crow

Girl

Rocketman

The Favourite

Yuli

Winner: The White Crow

Winner: "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Dance Documentary

Nominees:

Force of Nature

Nureyev

I Dream of Dance

Winner: Nureyev

Winner: Playlist (EP)

Best Solo Performance

Nominees:

American Ballet Theatre's Sarah Lane in Manon

Ashley Blair Fitzgerald in The Cher Show

Royal Danish Ballet's Jon Axel Fransson in The Kermesse in Bruges

Mariana Valencia in Futurity

New York City Ballet's Taylor Stanley in Apollo

Winner: Taylor Stanley in Apollo

Taylor Stanley in Apollo. He holds a lyre-like instrument, and wears white tights and a white sash. He stands with one leg slightly bent, looking intensely at the audience. He is surrounded by the three muses\u2014women in white leotards and short white skirts\u2014who reach up towards him.

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Winner: Taylor Swift's "ME!"

Getty Images

How Can We Confront Implicit Bias? The Director of Jacob's Pillow Shares Her Ideas

At Jacob's Pillow's June gala, something happened that outraged me: A patron who identifies as black/biracial felt a white man seated behind her touch her tightly coiled hair. When she ignored him, he audibly complained that her hair would block his view of the stage. At dinner, the patron was further subjected to a series of objectifying questions. "What are you?" asked the white woman sitting next to her. Not "who are you," but a dehumanizing "what." "Who was black? Was it your mother or your father? What do your children look like?"

Jodi Melnick and Marc Happel presenting to Sara Mearns. Photo by Christopher Duggan

The Dance Magazine Awards Celebrate Everything We Love About Dance

What a night. The Dance Magazine Awards yesterday at the Ailey Citigroup Theater was jam-packed with love for dance.

From legendary icons to early-career choreographers we can't stop obsessing over, the Dance Magazine Awards, presented by the Dance Media Foundation, recognized a wide spectrum of our field.

And with more performances than ever before, the night was an incredible celebration of the dance community. As host Wendy Perron pointed out, in many ways, we doubled the usual fun this year: Some honorees had two performances, some had two presenters, and David Gordon and Valda Setterfield were themselves, well, two awardees.

Clockwise from top left: Ain't Too Proud, photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy DKC/O&M; Bijayini Satpathy, photo by Anubhava, courtesy Navatman; Lizzo and her dancers, photo courtesy MTV; Bobbi Jene Smith's Lost Mountain, photo by Carlos Cardona, courtesy La MaMa; Silas Farley's Songs from the Spirit, photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art; Bethany Garcia's Personas Invisibles, photo by Melissa Taylor, courtesy Houston Symphony

The Best Dance of 2019, According to Dance Magazine Contributors

Here are the moves, moments and makers that grabbed Dance Magazine editors and writers this year:

