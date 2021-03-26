Friday Film Break: "i, Butterfly" Follows a Dancer's Search for Her Identity

"Butterflies go through a metamorphosis in their life, and I feel like I definitely have gone through one in mine," British dancer Sharifa Butterfly, formerly Sharifa Tonkmor, says in the film "i, Butterfly." The film follows her on a journey searching for her identity, and ultimately, finding a family in the Rain Crew, a group of break dancers in East London.

The film is produced by Ilan Lampl, filmed by Ethan Lewis and features the Rain Crew dancers: Clint Sinclar, Duane "Artful-D", Rudy T, Kofi Mingo, Tom Rownlands-Rees, Tristan "Tiny Terra", R.Singhb, Hakim Saber and Maren Ellerman.

The BLOCHspot + Alcyone Sneaker Are What Dancers Actually Need in 2021

Almost a year later and...yep, we're still in a global pandemic. As COVID-19 drags on, your pre-pandemic footwear is probably on its last legs by now (if it was ever up to dancing all day on floors that aren't sprung). And even when we do finally return to the stage, dancing in non-traditional spaces is a trend that's likely to stick around. Sporting a new pair of kicks designed specially for dancers might be just the boost you need to meet the dance world's "new normal" head-on.

Here, everything you need to know about the next-generation sneaker and handy spin spot that'll make this spring feel like the fresh start dancers deserve.

