4 Signs You Need a Social Media Detox

Whether you're using social media for promotional or personal purposes, it could be having a negative impact on your mental health—or your dancing.
Nadine Kaslow, resident psychologist at Atlanta Ballet, tells dancers to watch out for these red flags:
You spend all your free time on social media.
If you find yourself on your phone up until the moment class starts, and then reaching for it the moment class ends, you're probably overdoing it.
Your relationships are suffering.
Notice if you can't have face-to-face conversations without looking at your phone.
You let social media define your moods.
"You get reactive," says Kaslow. "Something positive improves your mood in a significant way; something negative really sends you down."
You're being bullied or are bullying others.
Negativity on social media can harm self-esteem, and impact your reputation.
If any of these sound familiar, Kaslow suggests imposing limits on your social media usage, like no screen time before bed, or only one hour per day. If this doesn't help, or you have trouble sticking to these rules, you may need to go cold turkey.
"Social media can be a good thing," says Kaslow. "You have to figure out how to keep what's good about it."
