#tbt: Our Favorite Paul Taylor Images from the Dance Magazine Archives
The news of Paul Taylor's death two weeks ago at the age of 88 has sparked innumerable tributes to the choreographer. We were inspired to delve into Dance Magazine's extensive photo archives to see what images of the late modern dance titan were hiding there. We present a baker's dozen of our favorites from over the years.
The shot we ran of a 28-year-old Paul Taylor in our "Brief Biographies" column, 1959
Photo by Zachary Freyman, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor and company in his Tracer, 1962
Photo by Alix Jeffry, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor and a furry friend at a promotional photo shoot
Photo by Zachary Freyman, Courtesy DM Archives
An outtake from our shoot with Taylor for our "Brief Biographies" column, 1959
Photo by Zachary Freyman, Courtesy DM Archives
Paul Taylor Dance Company preparing to embark on a European summer tour, 1966
Photo courtesy DM Archives
Taylor and company in his American Genesis, 1973
Photo by Kenn Duncan, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor in his Circus Polka
Photo courtesy DM Archives
Taylor and Mikhail Baryshnikov in rehearsal
Photo by Jack Vartoogian, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor giving notes during a stage rehearsal
Photo by Lois Greenfield, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor at the commencement ceremony where he received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree from his alma mater, The Juilliard School, 1988
Photo by Peter Schaaf, Courtesy DM Archives
Taping of Taylor's Speaking in Tongues, 1991
Photo by Johan Elbers, Courtesy DM Archives
Taylor at the Kennedy Center Honors, 1992
Photo courtesy DM Archives
Paul Taylor, 1993
Photo by Annie Leibovitz, Courtesy DM Archives
