Can Dancers Bounce Back from Hip Surgery?
My orthopedist says I need hip arthroscopy to repair a torn labrum from doing an upside-down split in a contemporary piece. He says I'll most likely be able to dance again, but I'm worried. My best friend had the same surgery and wasn't able to perform ballet afterwards. How risky is this operation? I'm only 28!
—Katie, New York, NY
All surgeries carry some risk. However, your youth and contemporary focus make returning to a professional career more likely, according to Dr. Douglas Padgett, a hip specialist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. In his research with colleagues, he found that younger dancers (whose average age was 30 in this study) all returned to their careers after hip arthroscopy, while those who didn't were closer to 40 years old. Styles that did not require an extreme range of motion also provided an advantage: 79 percent of dancers in musical theater and 73 percent in modern dance achieved success versus 60 percent in ballet. Professionals without degenerative arthritis, bone impingements or shallow hip sockets (aka hip dysplasia) also had favorable outcomes.
You and your doctor should take these factors into consideration, because it's possible to postpone surgery and get by with physical therapy as long as the pain is tolerable. The risk in waiting is that you may end up with an arthritic joint and need a hip replacement later.
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (aka PS21) is possibly the best-kept secret on the route from New York City to Jacob's Pillow. In Chatham, New York, PS21 has quietly built an annual dance festival with a diverse array of excellent groups. A small but adventurous center dedicated to presenting dance, theater, music and film, it is currently in the midst of its 12th annual Chatham Dance Festival.
With summer drawing to a close, companies are finalizing their rosters for the 2017–18 season. Boston Ballet announced their dancer lineup this morning, and we're more than a little excited about a number of well-deserved promotions and new company members.
Building a freelance career takes guts, no matter where you're based. Most dancers assume you need to live in major dance hubs like New York or Los Angeles to find enough work. But as these four dancers who are thriving in unique and burgeoning scenes prove, freelance opportunities abound.
For a special viewing of the Trisha Brown: In Plain Site series, Jacob's Pillow is teaming up with the Clark Art Institute, one of the best museums in the Berkshires. The Institute's exquisite landscaping will no doubt provide a harmonious setting for the profound simplicity of Brown's early work on Aug. 13. This free event is a prelude to the Trisha Brown Dance Company's program at the Pillow, Aug. 16–19, that includes three works: the baroque L'Amour au théâtre (2009), the jazz-inflected Groove and Countermove (2000) and the serenely quiet Opal Loop (1980). jacobspillow.org.
Mickela Mallozzi might have the most enviable job in the dance world.
The dancer-turned-television producer hosts the Emmy Award–winning "Bare Feet," a PBS show that explores dance from cultures all over the world. In the first season alone, Mallozzi travels to Buenos Aires, Vienna, South Korea, Italy, Croatia, Malaysia, Scotland and more, learning dances from locals along the way.
Go into almost any dance studio, and you'll find students anxiously trying to stretch their feet. They'll force their body's weight over their toes, or ask a friend to sit on their arches. But stretching your feet might not actually be the most effective strategy to improve your line.
"Stretching is a strategy to go after a tight muscle," explains Mandy Blackmon, a physical therapist for Atlanta Ballet. "But a better-looking foot is not just a range-of-motion issue. What most dancers are after when they want 'better feet' is more about strength and support of the bony structure."
Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that Les Twins were declared the first official champs of Jennifer Lopez's hit show, World of Dance. French hip-hop duo Laurent and Larry Bourgeois were clearly major competition (and a judge favorite) from the show's very first episode, easily making it through the duel and cut rounds.