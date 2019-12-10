Getty Images

How Can We Confront Implicit Bias? The Director of Jacob's Pillow Shares Her Ideas

Pamela Tatge
Dec 10, 2019

At Jacob's Pillow's June gala, something happened that outraged me: A patron who identifies as black/biracial felt a white man seated behind her touch her tightly coiled hair. When she ignored him, he audibly complained that her hair would block his view of the stage. At dinner, the patron was further subjected to a series of objectifying questions. "What are you?" asked the white woman sitting next to her. Not "who are you," but a dehumanizing "what." "Who was black? Was it your mother or your father? What do your children look like?"


After hearing about this, I couldn't stay silent. I wrote an op-ed for our regional paper, The Berkshire Eagle, describing how Jacob's Pillow, like many cultural institutions, is working to create a climate of inclusiveness. "We can diversify the artists...we celebrate onstage, the dancers we teach in our school, and the representation of people of color on our board and staff," I wrote. "What can we do to evolve our audiences so that our institution is truly inclusive?" I invited readers to share their thoughts.

The article resulted in numerous letters to the editor, and the Pillow received hundreds of responses. The great majority were supportive. One suggested that patrons should be provided with movement experiences that engage these issues. Another noted that after reading the piece, he apologized to a black person whose hair he had touched without permission.

There were a few dissenters. One writer doubted the veracity of the patron's story. Another suggested that I had made it up for attention.

Patrons lined up to speak to me before performances, some with tears in their eyes. They couldn't believe this had happened at Jacob's Pillow. In truth, these kinds of experiences occur regularly to patrons and staff members of color, including our interns.

In 2017, Jacob's Pillow created a staff cultural-competency committee and began a partnership with Massachusetts-based Multicultural BRIDGE to pursue a set of equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives. These have included everything from annual staff and board training to gender-neutral bathroom signage and crafting a code of conduct that's printed in each program. Despite these positive steps forward, this summer's incident revealed how much work has yet to be done.

When the patron who was harassed at the gala offered to partner with us, we created a board/staff task force that included her. We've made strides in the short term, like posting our statement of values across campus and online, and empowering staff members with language to use if they observe or experience a microaggression. For our guests, a contact person to whom concerns may be reported is now listed with the code of conduct in our programs.

Long-term strategies include bystander training, a campus audit with community partners, and revamping our orientation program so that new staff are better informed about the structures in place to support them. We are also thinking about how to welcome companies from other cultures that may have a different relationship to gender and religion.

So why did this op-ed touch such a collective nerve? In part, I think it's because of the divisive rhetoric coming from some of our national leadership. But also because cultural institutions have been too slow to recognize the racism and bias embedded in our structures—and have overlooked their implications for too long. I see many institutions working to advance equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility within their organizations, partially out of a desire to draw a broader range of audience members. But we're missing a big piece of the equation right now if we don't think more intentionally about the climate we are creating for the audiences we wish to attract.

I believe we need more education—and accountability—in conversing civilly and respect­fully across differences. We need to discuss the many facets of implicit bias, from small to large, so that we all can learn what is and is not appropriate, and create more genuinely welcoming environments for all people.

I'm deeply grateful to the patron who was brave enough to tell me her story. She told me she could not have written an op-ed herself because raising the issue might endanger her school-aged kids. If she'd written it, she said, her piece would never have gotten the attention that my piece, written by a white woman of privilege, did.

As arts leaders, we must do all we can to be advocates and allies. If we want to be both leaders and citizens of our communities, we have to consider who feels that they belong at our institutions, and act in ways that will truly broaden the pathways to inclusion.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
racism jacob's pillow pamela tatge diversity in dance

Latest Posts

Jodi Melnick and Marc Happel presenting to Sara Mearns. Photo by Christopher Duggan

The Dance Magazine Awards Celebrate Everything We Love About Dance

What a night. The Dance Magazine Awards yesterday at the Ailey Citigroup Theater was jam-packed with love for dance.

From legendary icons to early-career choreographers we can't stop obsessing over, the Dance Magazine Awards, presented by the Dance Media Foundation, recognized a wide spectrum of our field.

And with more performances than ever before, the night was an incredible celebration of the dance community. As host Wendy Perron pointed out, in many ways, we doubled the usual fun this year: Some honorees had two performances, some had two presenters, and David Gordon and Valda Setterfield were themselves, well, two awardees.

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
dance magazine awards dance magazine awards 2019 sara mearns angel corella david gordon valda setterfield linda shelton bobbi jene smith caleb teicher masazumi chaya
dance magazine awards
Clockwise from top left: Courtesy FX; TAS Rights Management, Courtesy Premium PR; Erin Baiano, Courtesy New York City Ballet; Larry Horrocks, Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics; Angela Sterling, Courtesy Boston Ballet; Courtesy Spotlight Cinema Networks

These Are the Dance Moments Our Readers Loved the Most This Year

We asked for your nominations, compiled your suggestions and let you vote on your favorite dance moments of 2019. Here's what you chose:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
the white crow girl rocketman the favourite yuli fosse/verdon pose the oa so you think you can dance force of nature natalia osipova nureyev i dream of dance travis wall oklahoma! boston ballet caleb teicher guggenheim museum spectrum dance theater lower manhattan cultural council arch contemporary ballet american ballet theatre the cher show royal danish ballet whitney museum new york city ballet kristin sudeikis sam smith tyce diorio best of 2019
best of 2019
Clockwise from top left: Ain't Too Proud, photo by Matthew Murphy, courtesy DKC/O&M; Bijayini Satpathy, photo by Anubhava, courtesy Navatman; Lizzo and her dancers, photo courtesy MTV; Bobbi Jene Smith's Lost Mountain, photo by Carlos Cardona, courtesy La MaMa; Silas Farley's Songs from the Spirit, photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy Metropolitan Museum of Art; Bethany Garcia's Personas Invisibles, photo by Melissa Taylor, courtesy Houston Symphony

The Best Dance of 2019, According to Dance Magazine Contributors

Here are the moves, moments and makers that grabbed Dance Magazine editors and writers this year:

GO DEEPER SHOW LESS
lizzo bijayani satpathy nrityagram ain't too proud fosse/verdon houston symphony bobbi jene smith la mama explode! queer dance metropolitan museum of art silas farley best of 2019
best of 2019

Editors' Picks

contest
Enter Our Video Contest
Submit Here