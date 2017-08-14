You Might Also Like
Boston Ballet's New Roster Includes Some Surprising Names
With summer drawing to a close, companies are finalizing their rosters for the 2017–18 season. Boston Ballet announced their dancer lineup this morning, and we're more than a little excited about a number of well-deserved promotions and new company members.
From within the company ranks, there are now three new principals: Paul Craig, Patrick Yocum and Junxiong Zhao. Roddy Doble (featured in "On the Rise" in 2014) has been promoted to soloist. And we were delighted to see that Hannah Bettes and Lawrence Rines, both of whom gave us a peek into the day in the life of the Boston Ballet corps back in our November 2016 issue, are now second soloists! There are also a number of Boston Ballet II dancers who have been moved up to the rank of artist (Boston's equivalent of the corps de ballet).
In addition to these internal promotions, several dancers are joining from other companies. Derek Dunn, who joins as a soloist, comes as something of a surprise. One of our 2014 "25 to Watch" picks, he has been making major waves at Houston Ballet the past few years with the kind of momentum that boded well for his career in Texas. (We know it's a long shot, but maybe he'll get to dance "Shades" at his new company!)
Another surprise: Chrystyn Fentroy, one of our faves at Dance Theatre of Harlem, is joining Boston Ballet as an artist. We're going to miss seeing her onstage here in New York. Also joining as artists are a couple of Dunn's colleagues from Houston, Daniel Durrett and Michael Ryan, as well as Jessica Burrows (Hong Kong Ballet), Patric Palkens (Cincinnati Ballet) and Hayley Schwann (Staatsballett Berlin/Twyla Tharp).
Congrats to all of the promoted dancers, and best wishes to the new company members on their first season in Boston!
Have you ever seen a performance and thought, "Wow, this was so good. Dance Magazine should really be writing about this!"? You're in luck.
We're collecting nominations for our annual Readers' Choice feature, and we need your help! We'll compile our favorite nominations, and then you'll vote on what should make it into our December issue. But for now, we want to hear about the most memorable dance you've seen so far in 2017.
Building a freelance career takes guts, no matter where you're based. Most dancers assume you need to live in major dance hubs like New York or Los Angeles to find enough work. But as these four dancers who are thriving in unique and burgeoning scenes prove, freelance opportunities abound.
For a special viewing of the Trisha Brown: In Plain Site series, Jacob's Pillow is teaming up with the Clark Art Institute, one of the best museums in the Berkshires. The Institute's exquisite landscaping will no doubt provide a harmonious setting for the profound simplicity of Brown's early work on Aug. 13. This free event is a prelude to the Trisha Brown Dance Company's program at the Pillow, Aug. 16–19, that includes three works: the baroque L'Amour au théâtre (2009), the jazz-inflected Groove and Countermove (2000) and the serenely quiet Opal Loop (1980). jacobspillow.org.
Mickela Mallozzi might have the most enviable job in the dance world.
The dancer-turned-television producer hosts the Emmy Award–winning "Bare Feet," a PBS show that explores dance from cultures all over the world. In the first season alone, Mallozzi travels to Buenos Aires, Vienna, South Korea, Italy, Croatia, Malaysia, Scotland and more, learning dances from locals along the way.
Go into almost any dance studio, and you'll find students anxiously trying to stretch their feet. They'll force their body's weight over their toes, or ask a friend to sit on their arches. But stretching your feet might not actually be the most effective strategy to improve your line.
"Stretching is a strategy to go after a tight muscle," explains Mandy Blackmon, a physical therapist for Atlanta Ballet. "But a better-looking foot is not just a range-of-motion issue. What most dancers are after when they want 'better feet' is more about strength and support of the bony structure."
Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably already know that Les Twins were declared the first official champs of Jennifer Lopez's hit show, World of Dance. French hip-hop duo Laurent and Larry Bourgeois were clearly major competition (and a judge favorite) from the show's very first episode, easily making it through the duel and cut rounds.
Apart from having won the Tony Award for best choreography, the dances in Damn Yankees, West Side Story and the 1994 revival of Show Boat have little in common.
Not the choreographers—Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins and Susan Stroman—or the composers—Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, Leonard Bernstein, and Jerome Kern. Not the dancers, either—the standouts were Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera and Dorothy Stanley.
The name that repeats in all three Playbills belongs to Harold Prince—a producer of the first two and director of the third.
At 18, Baakari Wilder was flying high. The tap dance kid, who began lessons at 3 in a community center in Laurel, Maryland, was dancing every night on Broadway as part of the hand-selected cast of the George C. Wolfe/Savion Glover vehicle Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk. But in the middle of one show, he came off stage so out of breath the stage manager sent him to the hospital. "I didn't wake back up until months later," he wrote recently. "After leaving the hospital, I recall seeing my fellow dancers promoting Noise/Funk on Jay Leno. That was my motivation. I was determined to dance again. Months later I rejoined the cast on Broadway and when Savion left the show, I assumed the lead until it closed."
Wilder has Lupus, an autoimmune disease that, in his case, has targeted his kidneys. Last week, he opened the Facebook page "Wanted: A Kidney for Baakari," where he tells this story. Back when he was 28, his brother donated a kidney, "And I sure enough felt the difference." Now 40, Wilder is hoping another donor will come forward as his kidney is failing again.