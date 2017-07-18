When Ambition Meets Injury
How can I prevent injuries when I'm rehearsing new pieces most days and performing them at night? I've only been a corps member for a few years, but my body is starting to feel like a bag of bones.
—B.C., New York, NY
I'm not surprised that a demanding schedule is taxing your body. A large misconception in the dance community is that young performers can handle anything, so they're often given intense workloads. Although you may not be able to control your rehearsal and performance schedules, personal choices play a significant role in your physical well-being.
Before a busy season, you can prepare by balancing rest periods with cross-training and easy classes, instead of "dancing yourself into shape" by waiting until your company gets back to work. Once your layoff is over, pace yourself by conserving your energy when you can, since fatigue is the number one cause of injuries. It's also useful to take advantage of any physical therapy services your company offers to address early aches and pains and correct imbalances before they leave you sidelined.
Also know that female dancers with menstrual irregularities, which can delay skeletal maturity, are prone to stress fractures. If this affects you, make sure you're strengthening your bones with proper nutrition. Be aware that birth control pills have been found to mask the problem without decreasing the risk of fractures in female athletes who have an irregular cycle.
Send your questions to Dr. Linda Hamilton at advicefordancers@dancemedia.com.
When it comes to a ballet matching a dancer's special talents, choreographer Justin Peck's Year of the Rabbit fit Houston Ballet demi-soloist Tyler Donatelli to a T. Built for power, flash and precision, Donatelli crashed through Peck's driving rhythms with finesse and clarity in a lead role this past March. She's a speed demon, which worked well for Peck's breakneck pacing. "His movement came so naturally to me," says Donatelli. "I could just be myself."
Makhar Vaziev is no stranger to running world-class ballet companies. Yet after 13 years at the Mariinsky Ballet and seven leading La Scala Ballet, Vaziev's return to Russia as head of the Bolshoi in 2016 came as a surprise to many. Not only is the Bolshoi the rival to his former St. Petersburg employer, but his arrival also followed the scandalous acid attack on his predecessor, Sergei Filin. Now comfortably ensconced in his new Moscow post, Vaziev is intent on bringing the Bolshoi up to the standards he expects wherever he reigns. American audiences will have their first look at the company under his leadership this month at Lincoln Center, first in "Diamonds" and "Rubies" as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Balanchine's Jewels (July 20–23), then in Jean-Christophe Maillot's The Taming of the Shrew (July 26–30).How did the Bolshoi's participation in the Lincoln Center Jewels project come to pass?
I was informed about this project while I was still at La Scala. The idea was agreed upon before I moved to Moscow, and plans were already under way.
What dancers should we watch for?
Alyona Kovalyova, Margarita Shrainer, Anastasia Denisova, Xenia Zhiganshina, Elvina Ibraimova—these are the next generation of stars. We have a short artistic life and have to act quickly; if you wait one year, a certain dancer's chance may be lost. It's important to promote young dancers while there are great ballerinas in the theater, like Svetlana Zakharova, Ekaterina Krysanova and Olga Smirnova, so the younger generation has an example to look up to.
The Bolshoi's Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin in Balanchine's "Diamonds." Photo by Elena Fetisova/Bolshoi Theatre, Courtesy Bolshoi.
Late summer is a great time to visit Lincoln Center. You don't have to pay the hefty ticket prices charged by the Metropolitan Opera House or the David Koch Theater—or even the adventurous Lincoln Center Festival.
The Lincoln Center Out of Doors festival is so popular that you need to get there early if you want to sit close up. On hot summer evenings people crowd into the plaza to experience the diverse programming while the sun is cooling off. Everyone is in a festive mood because it's free and usually fun.
It's difficult to imagine a Batsheva Dance Company without Ohad Naharin at the helm. The provocative choreographer has been the Israeli troupe's artistic director since 1990, during which time the company, its lead choreographer and his movement language, Gaga, have become more or less synonymous. But changes are afoot.
All dancers work hard to hone technical skills and master thrilling moves. Musical dancers, however, offer something more. Their daring play with rhythm and their completely present reactions to the score make for bold performances that are mesmerizing to watch.
But how can performers learn to let music drive the dance? We asked some of today's most musical dancers how they do it.
This July marks Dance Magazine's 90th anniversary, and the milestone gave us the perfect excuse to do one of our favorite things: dive into our extensive archives of more than 1,000 covers.
We couldn't resist sharing just a few of the iconic and quirky images through the decades.