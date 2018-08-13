Jennifer Garner Did the #GoinInCirclesChallenge & We're Obsessed
In case you missed it, our favorite actress/dance fangirl Jennifer Garner hit the studio this weekend to brush up on her technique (stars, they really are just like us). And the end result might be even better than Garner's #TutuTuesday posts. At the request of American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, Garner took to her Instagram story to participate in Lil Buck's #GoinInCirclesChallenge.
#GoinInCircles is the newest dance challenge taking over our feed, started by Lil Buck, Phyouture and Jay R. Hart at the Vail Dance Festival earlier this month. Using the 1969 song "Going In Circles" by The Friends of Distinction as their soundtrack, the three Memphis jookers showed off their best turning combo and challenged the rest of the dance community to do the same.
Boylston and Michelle Dorrance shared their own spin on the challenge, with the duo synchronizing their ballet and tap turns as they nominated Garner and ABT's Aran Bell to try it out next.
We're still waiting on Bell to break out his best slow-mo pirouettes, but in the meantime, we're giving Garner extra points for being ahead of the trend (and the strobe lighting effect).