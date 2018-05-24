- The Latest
- News
- Breaking Stereotypes
- Rant & Rave
- Dance As Activism
- Dancers Trending
- Viral Videos
- The Dancer's Toolkit
- Health & Body
- Dance Training
- Career Advice
- Style & Beauty
- Dance Auditions
- Giveaways
- Search
- Guides & Resources
- Performance Calendar
- College Guide
- About
- Dance Magazine Awards
- Meet The Editors
- Contact Us
- Advertise/Media Kit
- Classifieds
- Buy A Single Issue
- Give A Gift Subscription
NYCB Has Officially Started Its Search for a New Leader. Here's What We Know So Far.
Since December an interim artistic leadership team has been guiding New York City Ballet, and in January, Peter Martins officially resigned. But only now has the search for Martins' permanent replacement begun. Here's what we know about how the process will unfold.
The Company Is Seeking Dancers' Input
On Monday, a town hall-style meeting was held, allowing company members to weigh in on what they want from future leadership. The New York Times reports that this was the first of a series of conversations in the search committee's "listening tour." (The committee consists of seven voices from NYCB's board and six from the affiliated School of American Ballet's board.) More dancers, along with NYCB staff, donors and board members, are expected to offer their thoughts at future events.
The dancers will give their input during the first phase of the search. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.
The town halls aren't the only option for current company members: Dancers are also welcome to express their thoughts privately and anonymously. Hopefully, this extra option will mean that the artists are comfortable to speak freely.
Outside Expertise
Recruitment firm Phillips Oppenheim has been enlisted by the committee, and this move signals that the search will not be purely insular. The firm has prior experience with arts organizations, and its clients include the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (where NYCB performs each summer), The Washington Ballet and Chicago's Harris Theater for Music and Dance.
The Position Won't Be Split
The new artistic director of NYCB will also lead its school. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy SAB.
Dancers, critics and fans alike have speculated if NYCB might decide to break the position into multiple roles, divvying up duties for directing the school and company amongst several people. According to the same Times article, that's not going to happen. The boards at NYCB and SAB decided more than a decade ago that its next successor would remain in charge of both.
Interviews Won't Start Right Away
Choosing an artistic leader is a multi-phase process (so hang in there, interim team). After the meetings within the company, the committee will turn to the larger ballet world: They want to hear from notable ballet figures, those involved with George Balanchine's and Jerome Robbins' trusts, and, yes, even Peter Martins. Prospective candidates will not be interviewed until this fall at the very earliest. Afterwards, the chosen candidate must go through a round of approvals: by the entire search committee and then by the boards of both NYCB and SAB.
Why Is Martins Involved?
Martins will be involved in the search for his successor. Photo by Adam Shankbone, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
While Martins resigned amidst allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse, an investigation did not corroborate these claims. Despite the tarnished relationship between Martins, NYCB and SAB, it does make sense to include him in this process. He stood at the helm of NYCB for 35 years, so he's more in touch with the position and the inner-workings of the company than anyone else.
Why the Snail's Pace?
Finding a new leader is a monumental decision for any dance organization, but given NYCB's status as one of the country's most foremost ballet companies, this appointment isn't going to be made hastily. The successor will only follow Balanchine (who was in place for 35 years), Robbins (who co-led with Martins at the beginning of his tenure) and Martins himself. While we're admittedly anxious to know who will be next, there's a lot at stake, so we prefer that the new leader be well worth the wait.
Rebecca Warthen was on a year-long assignment with the Peace Corps in Dominica last fall when a storm started brewing. A former dancer with North Carolina Dance Theatre (now Charlotte Ballet) and Columbia City Ballet, she'd been sent to the Caribbean island nation to teach ballet at the Dominica Institute of the Arts and in outreach classes at public schools.
But nine and a half months into her assignment, a tropical storm grew into what would become Hurricane Maria—the worst national disaster in Dominica's history.
Sidra Bell is one of those choreographers whose movement dancers are drawn to. Exploring the juxtaposition of fierce athleticism and pure honesty in something as simple as stillness, her work brings her dancers to the depths of their abilities and the audience to the edge of their seats.
We stepped into the studio with Sidra Bell Dance New York as they prepare for their upcoming season at New York Live Arts.
On the occasion of its 70th anniversary, the Ballet Nacional de Cuba tours the U.S. this spring with the resolute Cuban prima ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso a the helm. Named a National Hero of Labor in Cuba, Alonso, 97, has weathered strained international relations and devastating fiscal challenges to have BNC emerge as a world-class dance company. Her dancers are some of ballet's best. On offer this time are Alonso's Giselle and Don Quixote. The profoundly Cuban company performs in Chicago May 18–20, Tampa May 23, Washington, D.C., May 29–June 3 and Saratoga, New York June 6–8.
Ever wonder why some dancers' port de bras appears to be disconnected from their body? It typically comes down to how they stabilize their shoulder blades, says Marimba Gold-Watts, Pilates instructor to dancers like Robert Fairchild.
"Dancers often hear the cue to pull down on their latissimus,"—the biggest muscle in the back—"which doesn't allow the shoulder blades to lie flat," she says. "It makes the bottom tips of the shoulder blades wing, or flare out, off the rib cage."
A few weeks ago, American Ballet Theatre announced the A.B.T. Women's Movement, a new program that will support three women choreographers per season, one of whom will make work on the main company.
"The ABT Women's Movement takes inspiration from the groundbreaking female choreographers who have left a lasting impact on ABT's legacy, including Agnes de Mille and Twyla Tharp," said artistic director Kevin McKenzie in a press release.
Hypothetically, this is a great idea. We're all for more ballet commissions for women. But the way ABT has promoted the initiative is problematic.
Some dancers move to New York City with their sights set on a dream job: that one choreographer or company they have to dance for. But when Maggie Cloud graduated from Florida State University in 2010, she envisioned herself on a less straightforward path.
"I always had in mind that I would be dancing for different people," she says. "I knew I had some kind of range that I wanted to tap into."
New York City Ballet is celebrating the Jerome Robbins Centennial with twenty (20!) ballets. The great American choreographer died in 1998, so very few of today's dancers have actually worked with him. There are plenty of stories about how demanding (at times brutally so) he could be in rehearsal. But Peter Boal has written about Robbins in a more balanced, loving way. In this post he writes about how Robbins' crystal clear imagery helped him approach a role with clarity and purpose.
Who says you need fancy equipment to make a festival-worthy dance film? Right now, two New York City–based dance film festivals are calling for aspiring filmmakers to show their stuff—and you don't need anything more cumbersome than a smartphone to get in on the action.
Here's everything you need to know about how to submit:
When Lisset Santander bourréed onstage as Myrtha in BalletMet's Giselle this past February, her consummate portrayal of the Queen of the Wilis was marked by steely grace and litheness. The former Cuban National Ballet dancer had defected to the U.S. at 21, and after two years with the Ohio company, she's now closer to the dance career she says she always wanted: one of limitless possibilities.
For 17 years, James Samson has been the model Paul Taylor dancer. There is something fundamentally decent about his stage persona. He's a tall dancer—six feet—but never imposes himself. He's muscular, but gentle. And when he moves, it is his humanity that shines through, even more than his technique.
But all dancing careers come to an end, and James Samson's is no exception; now 43, he'll be retiring in August, after a final performance at the Teatro Romano in Verona, where he'll be dancing in Cloven Kingdom, Piazzolla Caldera and Promethean Fire.