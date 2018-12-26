They're Major Names Now, But We Spotted These 9 Dancers When They Were "On the Rise"
Each month at Dance Magazine, we zero in on budding talent in our "On the Rise" department. Our writers across the country and beyond are continually on the lookout for the dancers and choreographers who are bound to be majors names in the years to come.
With 2018 coming to a close, what better time to check in with some of our former "On the Rise" artists? We hate to say we told you so, but these dancers—like Michelle Dorrance and Sara Mearns—have since hit it big.
Sara Mearns
Then: Back in 2006, Mearns was a New York City Ballet soloist. She told writer Dena Abergel:
"...my goal right now is to grow into my own way of dancing and not to copy anyone else. I want to continue working on articulation and control and make the most of each opportunity."
Now: Currently a principal, Mearns is a true original, and her talents aren't just limited to NYCB. She's also become quite the crossover queen, sharing programs with postmodern choreographer Jodi Melnick and hip-hop duo Company Wang Ramirez. She's even danced the work of Isadora Duncan, and this spring, she'll star in New York City Center's reboot of the musical I Married an Angel, directed and choreographed by Mearns' husband Joshua Bergasse.
Michelle Dorrance
Then: In 2005, Dorrance was a sought-after tapper, hoofing it in works by giants like Savion Glover and Barbara Duffy. Though her choreography wasn't quite in the picture yet, Jane Goldberg wrote about Dorrance saying,
...the classes Dorrance teaches at Broadway Dance Center in New York City are filled to the max. As she works out her complex rhythms and phrases to Ani DiFranco or Thelonius Monk, "referencing" her mentors like Glover, Walker, and Medler, Dorrance is showing a new generation of dancers how to hit the floor and carry on the traditions of tap..."My ultimate dream is to give as much as I've been given to."
Now: It's safe to say that Dorrance has accomplished that mission—and that she's continuing it. The genre-bending tap choreographer graced our 90th-anniversary cover and was named one of DM's Most Influential People in Dance Today in 2017. She also received a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship and even created work on American Ballet Theatre.
Sara Esty
Then: In 2011, Esty, was turning heads as a Miami City Ballet corps member, dancing under then-director Edward Villella with her twin sister Leigh-Ann. Gullermo Perez wrote:
Her twin believes Sara could shine on Broadway as well. It's no surprise, then, that on Sara's dream list are the lead in Rubies and a chance to light up Robbins' West Side Story Suite. "Anything jazzy is right up my alley," she says.
Now: Esty has fulfilled her Broadway dreams. She danced in the ensemble of Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris before starring as Lise Dassin in the touring production. More recently, she was Maggie in New York City Center's reboot of A Chorus Line. You can even spot her on Amazon Prime as an extra in Season 2, Episode 7 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Francesca Hayward
Then: In 2015, we praised Hayward, then a Royal Ballet soloist. Laura Cappelle wrote:
...Francesca Hayward is fast and fleet, her dainty lines bending with expressive ease...[She's] on the fast track to leading classical roles in London.
Now: Hayward is a beloved principal at The Royal, where she's danced leads such as Juliet, Manon, Titania, and Aurora. She'll soon make the leap to the big screen, where she's reportedly playing Victoria in the new CATS movie. (She has temporarily stepped away from performances at The Royal during filming.)
Sarah Lane
Then: In 2005, Lane was a promising corps dancer at American Ballet Theatre. Kate Lydon wrote:
Even in corps roles—like the peasants in Swan Lake or the wilis in Giselle—her intensity, stage presence, full ports de bras, and uplift make her stand out.
Now: After 10 years as a soloist, Lane became a principal at ABT in September 2017. Along the way, she was named a Princess Grace Award winner, served as Natalie Portman's dance double in Black Swan and has charmed audiences in numerous lead roles, like Giselle and Princess Praline in Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream.
Parisa Khobdeh
Then: In 2007, Khobdeh had been with the Paul Taylor Dance Company for less than five seasons. Taylor, however, had already singled her out for a role in his new Lines of Loss. Hanna Rubin wrote:
There's a hint of abandon in the way Parisa Khobdeh dances. Her movement has a free and easy quality. The steps seem to flow effortlessly, as though she'd heard the music for the first time and couldn't stop dancing..."She makes it fun," says Taylor, "which is the way it's supposed to look."
By the end of 2012, Khobdeh was featured on DM's cover.
Now: A senior Taylor dancer, Khobdeh remains an enchanting presence in Taylor's work. Earlier this month, she performed with Michael Trusnovec at the Dance Magazine Awards, where Trusnovec was being honored.
Alejandro Cerrudo
Then: In 2007, Cerrudo was a notable dancer with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. His first work for the company had only premiered a year prior. Hedy Weiss wrote:
When describing the way Alejandro Cerrudo moves onstage, "loose" is the operative word. He's like a silky paintbrush that has been dipped in black ink and then swept, free-form, across a white page... And this lovely looseness carries over to Cerrudo's own work as a choreographer—an area of endeavor in which he also has begun to enjoy success.
Now: The well-known choreographer has created and set contemporary works at numerous companies, and has become a favorite of troupes like Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Jacqueline Green
Then: In 2013, Green was one of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's newer company members and already a standout onstage. Lauren Phoenix Kay wrote:
...in Ailey's trademark Revelations, her unabashed joy, attention to detail, and regal steadiness carried her through with a maturity rare in a relative newcomer.
Now: By August 2015, she was on our cover. Green continues to command the stage in everything from the prominent "umbrella" role in Revelations to Rennie Harris' new full-length Exodus.
Matthew Neenan
Then: In 2005, Matthew Neenan was a dancer at Pennsylania Ballet whose choreographic career was quickly gaining ground at PAB and with commissions elsewhere. One year prior, he'd co-founded BalletX. Brenda Dixon Gottschild wrote:
Choreographically, Neenan creates bilingual works for a multicultural world. His classical grammar is filled with contemporary vocabulary...Roy Kaiser, [then-artistic director of PAB], says that sometimes he has to remind himself "that Matt's a dancer first with PAB. As a choreographer he's kept my attention because of his fertile imagination."
Now: Neenan's name is now known far beyond Pennsylvania. He sets and create works at ballet companies across the country, while remaining choreographer in residence at Pennsylvania Ballet. This year, NYCB commissioned him to create a work for their Fall Fashion Gala.
You don't need to be a performer to make a positive impact through dance. Dance/movement therapists use movement to approach a patient's health holistically, working with populations as diverse as teenagers dealing with anxiety, veterans suffering from trauma and elderly patients with dementia or Alzheimer's. What makes for a good dance therapist? "They've seen the power of movement in their own life. And they have empathy for other people and for what's going on in the world," says Nancy Beardall, dance/movement therapy coordinator at Lesley University.
Company class triggers my biggest doubts when I compare myself to leading dancers with fantastic feet or extensions. Why can't I be more like them? I work just as hard, but I can't seem to do it.
—Katy, San Francisco, CA
As a member of American Ballet Theatre for more than 20 years—and a principal for 16—Gillian Murphy has danced her fair share of iconic roles. Yet what transforms each of her performances from entertaining to unforgettable is not just her rock-solid technique or wow-worthy turns, but her artistic approach.
She recently told Dance Magazine about the work that goes into her seemingly effortless portrayals of everyone from a calculating Gamzatti to a head-over-heels Juliet.
Spending Time in the Corps Made Her a Better Principal
"For something like Giselle or Juliet, I'm so familiar with the stories from dancing all of the other roles as I came up through the ranks. I already know that there's going to be a lifetime of trying to delve into those characters and find nuances."
Getting Into The Character's Skin Takes Research
Murphy channeling Lizzie Borden. Photo by Marty Sohl, courtesy ABT.
"I like to go into dramatic roles with a sense about who the character is. I did the most research for Lizzie Borden in Fall River Legend. I went to Fall River, Massachusetts, and got some books to read about her. That character is not about the steps. It's really about who she is and what she's going through."
"Once I have a general sense of who the character is, the next step is understanding where the tricky bits are in the choreography. And then, it's playing with my imagination and perhaps having an internal dialogue."
"My aim is not to create a stage persona, but to really immerse myself in the character in an authentic way. I want to channel their feelings through my understanding of that experience."
Her Approach To Movement Isn't What It Used to Be
"I've learned that doing everything full force at every moment isn't particularly interesting. You want to work as hard as you can at all times, but I've found that it can be good to pull back and breathe. Having those parts makes the dynamic moments resonate more."
She Brings Her Personal History to Her Roles
Murphy in The Dream. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy ABT.
"I definitely pull from my own experiences of falling in love or suffering loss. But there's also my imagination, which has been cultivated by reading, going to museums and live theater and concerts."
Her Ideal Partnership Is a Silent One
"With my partner, if we can purely respond to each other's characters through dance in the moment, I find that ideal. There's no need to discuss anything because it's really a physical body language, and I can read and feel what he's conveying to me. I want to be totally immersed in the live music and the character or the style, and just see where it goes."
She Never Stops Questioning Her Choices
"In a long season or a role I've done countless times, it's vital to keep it fresh and rethink things in rehearsal, but also to just go with the flow emotionally. If the dancer is inspired, that comes across to the audience that something special is happening."
Earlier this year, Ari Groover faced the ultimate Broadway champagne problem: She was offered a contract for both Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Head Over Heels. She ultimately chose Head Over Heels, and watching her in the show, it's easy to see why she's in such demand: Groover is a consummate storyteller, imbuing Spencer Liff's jaw-droppingly complicated choreography with seemingly endless energy and sly wit.
The first time I performed a solo, I was 6. It was at a competition, and after I danced, I remember hearing the judges and friends of mine say that I made them cry. Sidenote: I had been mouthing the lyrics from The Hunchback of Notre Dame's "God Help the Outcasts" while dancing, and those lyrics could make anyone cry. But I do think I touched those people because I sincerely felt what I was trying to express.
Jensen and Matthew Golding in "Swan Lake." Photo courtesy of Jensen.
Ballerina Raven Wilkinson passed away on Monday at her home in New York City at age 83. Wilkinson is best known as the first African American woman to dance full-time with the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and as a cherished mentor to Misty Copeland.
Raven Wilkinson presenting Misty Copeland with the Dance Magazine Award in 2014. Photo by Cherylynn Tsushima for Dance Magazine.
Performing around 100 shows of the annual Christmas Spectacular per season, Radio City Rockette Corey Whalen can practically do her stage makeup in her sleep. "I give myself about 20 minutes to do my makeup, and then I keep it on—even if we have a four-show day," she says. With a full look that includes light contouring, liquid eyeliner, false eyelashes and a red lip as precise as the Rockettes' famous kick line, that's no small feat.
In 2018, the Youth America Grand Prix added a rule: For participants under age 12, performing on pointe became strongly discouraged. For those under 11, it became prohibited.
The competition organizers made these changes after jury members, teachers and others raised concerns about students being pushed to perform on pointe too early. Larissa Saveliev, YAGP co-founder and director, says, "Ten years ago we didn't have to have these rules because nobody was progressing that fast."
As ballet prodigies get younger and their abilities more extraordinary, many are asking, How young is too young to let their bodies dance on the tips of their toes?
Some of the most vibrant dancing on Broadway this season can be seen in a dark, heart-wrenching drama about a farm family in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, when violent clashes between Protestants and Catholics turned cities into war zones and jails into political arenas. But Scarlett Mackmin says that when she signed on as choreographer for the original 2017 London production of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, it didn't seem there would be very much for her to do.
This year I expected to be cast in a solo role in Nutcracker after adding private lessons and Pilates to my schedule. Yet I only landed a demi-solo part. How should I deal with this setback?
—Wannabe Sugar Plum, Bethpage, NY
Over eight years, Sasha Mukhamedov rose through Dutch National Ballet to become a principal dancer in 2016. Of its ranks—aspirant, élève, corps de ballet, coryphée, grand sujet, soloist and principal—she skipped élève and grand sujet along the way. "In having these levels, if you feel you've done well and your director is happy and promotes you, it gives you this motivational push knowing you made it one step closer to what you've dreamed of," she says.
Many large European ballet companies have preserved the traditional multi-runged ladder of rankings, which originated with the Paris Opéra Ballet. (DNB dropped the aspirant level in 2013 with the addition of its second company.) Others, like The Royal Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet and English National Ballet retain at least five levels.
When I was a young dancer in Louisville, Kentucky, my ballet teacher used to speak a lot about Merrill Ashley. She brought neoclassical technique to exquisite new heights under Balanchine, and as a technician, she famously paved the way for today's balletic whiz kids. (Later, when I was a teenager, I was lucky enough to have her as a teacher.) Today, as I travel around the country giving master classes, I often find myself bringing up the names of quintessential American ballerinas, dancers like Merrill. But now, if I mention her name, I can't help but notice my students' eyes widening as they look to each other wondering who exactly this famous ballerina named Merrill is.
Jennifer Garner wants the world to know that she takes game day seriously—and she's not talking about football. For ballet dancers during December, there's obviously only one type of "game day." Nutcracker, of course.
Garner is a highly documented ballet lover, and, this time, she went the extra mile to show her dedication. Thankfully, she was on hand as American Ballet Theatre warmed up for its current Nutcracker run at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.
What's next for the dance world? Our annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that are on the verge of skyrocketing has a pretty excellent track record of answering that question.
Here they are: the 25 up-and-coming artists we believe represent the future of our field.
During his tenure at The New York Times, Alastair Macaulay has not been accused of being timid. Or boring. As the newspaper's chief dance critic, he has probably been the most talked-about writer in the dance world. His raves and his pans have become their own news; his words have led to as much chatter backstage as on social media.
At the end of this year, he's passing the baton along to a new critic. (His replacement hasn't yet been announced.) Although he'll still contribute to the Times' dance section through 2019, he says he wants to spend more time in his native UK, and work on a wider variety of projects, including several books.
Before he departs from his post, we took the opportunity to ask him a few of our most burning questions, and he agreed to respond over email.
After 20 years at The Royal Ballet, Marianela Nuñez has more than a few words of wisdom to share. As writer Lyndsey Winship points out in our September cover story, over the past two decades Nuñez has never missed a season, and never once had a serious injury. She's stayed with the company through four directors, rising through the ranks to become its star.
So what's the secret of her staying power?
When Marinda Davis was named second runner-up at the 2015 Capezio A.C.E. Awards, she dove headfirst into choreographing and producing a full-length show for her company, marInspired; the storytellers. But as her career was booming, Davis' body was breaking down. Behind the scenes, she was dealing with eight very serious illnesses, one of which led to a months-long hospital stay. Now, as she prepares a piece for Giordano Dance Chicago (debuting in March), Davis reflects on how she's powered through it all.
Next semester, there'll be a new course name on the syllabus of Boston Conservatory at Berklee: "Constructed Gender Identities in Classical Ballet: Men's Variations."
But this is not a new course, just a new title. The old name is one you might recognize: "Men's Class."
Love it or hate it, come December, The Nutcracker is ubiquitous. It's easy to wonder whether it's sustainable to keep performing the same holiday classic year after year, or to spend millions of dollars reinventing it for new productions. But believe it or not, the show's popularity is only growing.
Every year, Dance/USA conducts a Nutcracker Survey on its member companies, compiling data about ticket sales, attendance and more. The organization just reported on the state of the Nutcracker for the first time since 2008, and the data shows just how much the ballet's prevalence has grown in the past 10 years—and how much companies have come to rely on it as a revenue source:
Why do back injuries seem to be so common these days among dancers?
"It used to be that if you were in a company, you did all the work of that choreographer," says Rocky Bornstein, a New York City–based physical therapist who specializes in professional dancers. "Now companies feel like they have to bring in choreographers to work with the company, so the work is much more eclectic." More and more dancers are also building freelance careers, which forces them to hop between various styles. This is an unprecedented challenge for the body.
Dr. William Hamilton, who was an orthopedic consultant for New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre for four decades, adds that even big companies are getting smaller, which puts more pressure on each individual dancer. A minor injury in one member can cause a domino effect within the company: Other dancers need to do double duty, which puts their bodies at risk for injury as well.
Few people who are busier during the holidays than corps members of American ballet companies. December is officially Nutcracker season—a company's chance to earn a huge chunk of their revenue for the year, and a dancer's chance to go a little, ahem, nuts, waltzing and swallowing fake snow night after night for weeks on end.
But Nutcracker can also be an opportunity like no other, and for some corps members, it's the highlight of their year. Five dancers told us what helps them get through it all.
When Rambert, the United Kingdom's oldest professional dance company, announced Wednesday that Benoit Swan Pouffer had been appointed artistic director, it was hardly surprising news. Since April, two months after Mark Baldwin stepped away from Rambert after a 15-year tenure at its head, Pouffer has served as guest artistic director. That initial appointment was in and of itself a somewhat unexpected move, but the company had already brought the choreographer into the fold with a commission for its newly-formed junior company, Rambert2.