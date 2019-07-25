Over 80% of Ballets Are Still Choreographed By Men
In the past several years, ballet has been called out time and again for not fostering, presenting and commissioning the work of women. Recently, highlighting women ballet choreographers has become somewhat of a trend, with companies pioneering initiatives to try to close the gender gap, or presenting all-women programs.
But numbers don't lie, and unfortunately, we still haven't made much progress.
A new report released by the Dance Data Project—a nonprofit launched earlier this year to assess gender inequity in ballet—looks at the 2018-2019 seasons of America's 50 largest ballet companies (this list is determined by budget, and "ballet" is defined loosely: The list includes companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and L.A. Dance Project). Here are the biggest takeaways:
81 percent of works last season were choreographed by men.
That's 520 of the total 645 works performed by these companies last season. Looking at just full-length ballets the number grows worse: 88 percent were choreographed by men.
One bright spot: Only 65 percent of world premieres were choreographed by men—but of full-length world premieres, 90 percent were by men. Men choreographed 70 percent of mainstage world premieres, although women did have more opportunities in non-mainstage world premieres, which were split 55 percent men and 45 percent women.
BalletMet danced all works by men last season.
Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet
70 percent of last year's programs were exclusively work by men.
Ballet Arizona, Colorado Ballet, BalletMet, Oklahoma City Ballet, California Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Texas Ballet Theater danced 100 percent work by men all season long. Many other companies presented programs with no women choreographers on them.
Jessica Lang's Her Notes, one of ABT's recent commissions from women.
Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT
Some companies—especially small ones—are making progress.
By and large, the companies programming the most works by women are relatively small ones: Ballet Hispánico, Eugene Ballet Company, Dayton Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Sacramento Ballet, Ballet Austin, Cincinnati Ballet, Charlotte Ballet and Ballet Memphis.
One notable exception: American Ballet Theatre, whose 2018-2019 season consisted of 35 percent work by women and who DDP director of research Isabelle Vail says is "relentlessly championing women." While ABT's Women's Movement has marked a shift in their programming, this feels like a bit of an exaggeration.
It's disheartening to note that of the 10 companies who performed the most works by women, five of them actually only performed between 30 and 40 percent women-choreographed works.
Ballet Memphis, led by Dorothy Gunther Pugh, performed 31 percent work by women last season.
Ari Denison, courtesy Ballet Memphis.
Having women lead makes a difference.
Of the 10 companies that programmed the most women last season, five of them are led by women. And of the 10 that have programmed the most women for the coming season, four of them are led by women. Considering far less than half of the largest 50 companies are led by women, this feels notable. (Although, there are more women in artistic director positions in small companies than large ones, and small companies tend to program more women.)
Both last season and this coming season, Texas Ballet Theatre will exclusively dance works by men.
Ellen Appel, Courtesy TBT
Things are looking slightly better for next season.
According to DDP, 79 percent of works already announced for the 2019-2020 season will be choreographed by men, and 62 percent of programs will feature work exclusively by men.
Some companies who performed few works by women this past season will improve their track record slightly, like Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Colorado Ballet and BalletMet. Others, like Sarasota Ballet and Miami City Ballet will be dancing even less work by women in the coming season. Ballet Arizona and Texas Ballet Theater will again dance works exclusively by men.
More programming announcements are sure to come for next season, so these numbers could change—hopefully for the better.
- The Problem With Les Grands Ballets' Male-Choreographed ... ›
- Ballet Choreography Today Has Ditched The Ballerina - Dance ... ›
- Why We Should Think Twice Before Applauding ABT's New Women ... ›
- ABT Is Getting Serious About Female Choreographers - Dance ... ›
Oh, internet challenges... We don't know who starts them or where they come from, but we definitely love it when dancers get involved.
The past few weeks have seen the rise of the #bottlecapchallenge, which involves someone kicking the top off of a plastic bottle. The slow-motion videos show the cap neatly spinning off. Of course, everyone from dogs to celebs have tried their hand (er, foot?) at the challenge. But ballerinas have taken it to the next level. As far as we can tell, Cuban dancer Marlen Fuerte Castro was the first to add a ballet spin: fouetté turns.
The Rockettes are getting ready for a growth spurt, and that starts with a newly-created job: artistic director.
While the iconic precision dance troupe has of course always had artistic leaders for each of its shows, its parent organization, Madison Square Garden Company, is now looking to hire someone to oversee the artistic vision of all of the Rockettes' year-round programming. That includes workshops, outreach activities and, intriguingly, new productions.
In the man's world, Alexandra "Ladie One" Graniella wants women to know their power. A new mom, this b-girl is part of an all-female hip-hop crew called Heart Breakerz, made up of 20 women from around the world.
On her own, Graniella has won both national and international competitions and performed in dance festivals, music videos, TV shows and movies. This spring, she took the stage of the Red Bull BC One Cypher in Los Angeles, after a two-year competition hiatus following the birth of her daughter.
Although she trained harder than ever for her comeback, she's careful to keep competitions in perspective. "There's no one in the scene like me," she says, "and no one can take that away even if I lose in the first round of a battle."
At the Red Bull BC One Cypher, she spoke to Dance Magazine about female power, motherhood and her all-girl crew.
It isn't easy to stand out when you're a newbie in a pack of fearless dancers. But Daisy Jacobson does, and effortlessly. Onstage with Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project, she combines the refinement of her classical training with a soulful, infectious attack, making her impossible to miss.